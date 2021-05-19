NEWS
Investment

Apex ups ante on Mainstream bidding war

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   12:20PM

Mainstream has received an updated offer from Apex Group after it terminated discussions following a superior bid from SS&C.

Apex has made a new offer of $2.65 cash per share, upping its prior bid by 10 cents and bidding 9 cents more than SS&C's recent offer.

Mainstream's board said it is currently reviewing Apex's revised proposal and will update the market.

The offer follows Apex making a superior offer to SS&C's original bid of $2 per share, coming in at $2.55 per share.

SS&C exercised its matching right and increased its bid to $2.56 per share for 100% of Mainstream shares.

As such, Mainstream supported the further revised SS&C scheme and terminated discussions with Apex.

The directors of Mainstream unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the SS&C revised scheme in the absence of a superior proposal.

Mainstream first received an offer from Vistra for $1.20 per share valuing the company at $170 million whereas SS&C's initial bid valued the company at $285.7 million.

Mainstream previously announced it was taking steps to terminate the Vistra scheme implementation deed and pay the $1.7 million break fee.

SS&C is a US-based global software and services provider for financial services and healthcare. The acquisition would accelerate the company's growth in the Australian market and would retain Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith.

Whereas Apex Group delivers a broad range of solutions to asset managers, capital markets, private clients and family offices and administers over US$1.1 trillion in assets globally and employs 4200 people across 46 offices.

Mainstream is being advised by Miles Advisory Partners as financial adviser and Maddocks as legal adviser and SS&C is being advised by Citi as financial adviser and Gilbert + Tobin as legal adviser.

The superior bid offers follow Mainstream's quarterly results which recorded $272.2 billion in funds under advice, as its Pendal win and inflows delivered a 21% uptick in FUA from the previous quarter.

The administrator currently has 348 clients and 1042 funds at March end, up 1% (five net new clients) and 13% (162 net new funds) respectively from the December quarter.

"We are delighted with this result. It is beyond our expectations and our strongest quarter to-date," Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith said.

