ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash

ANZ's proposed takeover of Suncorp's banking division has generated varying industry speculation.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has raised concerns around the deal and announced plans to commence a review of the acquisition that will involve extensive consultation with market participants, interested parties and regulators, it said.

"Our review will consider the likely competitive impact of this transaction on a range of retail and business banking products and services including transaction accounts, term deposits, home loans, personal loans, and small-to-medium business banking," the competition regulator said.

The ACCC said it recognises the important role that regional banks can play in competing with and challenging the major banks.

Credit Suisse identified ACCC's competition concerns and said it is a hurdle. It also addressed Suncorp's legislation requiring the head office and chief executive to be based in QLD.

In a note, Credit Suisse said: "We do not see either of these as deal breakers with Suncorp having only 2-3% market share and we do not consider Suncorp as a vigorous competitor that with its acquisition would see a significant drop in competition."

"The QLD head office legislation we consider to be an historic artefact from the merger of Suncorp and Metway bank in 1996 that is past its useful life."

Credit Suisse also analysed the financial aspects of the deal, noting ANZ disclosed synergies of $260 million representing 35% of the Suncorp bank cost base along with integration costs of $680 million.

Given an in-market acquisition, the synergies as % of the cost base are towards the upper end. On a FY23 pro-forma basis ANZ expect the acquisition to be low single digit accretive.

Credit Suisse said it is irrelevant given synergy realisation is expected in four to six post completion.

"Synergies are too long dated and integration costs too high in our view, but that doesn't matter when earnings estimates for the base business are well below the trajectories of other banks at 1%p.a. growth and NIM expected to decline 5bp over the next two years," it said.

"

The announcement has sparked concern it may fuel the demise of regional banks and continue to secure Sydney and Melbourne as the sector's powerhouses.

Heritage Bank chief executive Peter Lock said it was a sad to witness a Queensland-based bank swallowed up.

"Having all the major banks based in Sydney and Melbourne means that there is a metropolitan perspective that dominates, when it's not really representative of the rest of the country," he said.

"It's also a case of a listed big bank swallowing up another listed regional bank, eliminating that level of the sector.

"If anyone thinks the takeover of Suncorp will be good news for Queensland, they need to think again. The pressure will be on to strip costs and generate more profits, to create a return for shareholders."

In a statement, the Finance Sector Union (FSU) said the deal endangered the jobs of Suncorp staff.

FSU secretary Julia Angrisano said back-office functions would be the first to go and ANZ would then embark on an extension of its aggressive branch closure program, especially in locations with both ANZ and Suncorp branches.

"This is bad for jobs and bad for competition and the FSU will be making submissions to Treasurer Jim Chalmers and the ACCC, calling on them to reject this deal," she said.

"ANZ's Shayne Elliott is trumpeting no net job losses for three years. What he really means is that there is no future for thousands of our members across Queensland once that three years is up."

Angrisano added that the deal shows the ANZ is unconcerned with public interest.

"This is about the ANZ getting its hands on Suncorp's $47 billion in home loans, $11 billion in business loans, $45 billion," she said.

"This is a corporate marriage made in hell for Suncorp Bank staff. ANZ has not been willing to negotiate a new collective Enterprise Agreement for the past six years and Suncorp's expired Agreement is three years old."