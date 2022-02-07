ANZ appoints chief technology officer

The ANZ banking group has appointed a new chief technology officer in a newly created position.

Tim Hogarth, who was previously the bank's chief architect, was promoted to the role this month.

Prior to ANZ, he spent a decade at Commonwealth Bank in senior architect roles between 2004 and 2014.

Most recently, he was the vice president of innovation framework and strategies at TD Bank, a North American bank, based in Toronto, Canada.

Hogarth reports to ANZ executive of technology Gerard Florian, who commented that the CTO role was created to reflect the importance of technology leadership within his team and across ANZ.

"In recent years Tim has helped us make great progress in further strengthening our architecture objectives and driving ongoing improvements in our engineering standards," Florian said.

Hogarth will also ensure that technology projects align with business plans and will continue to be accountable for ANZ's technology architecture.

Th bank recently appointed Mark Harding as global head of financial institutions group, reports to managing director of international Simon Ireland.