NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ANZ appoints chief technology officer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 7 FEB 2022   12:25PM

The ANZ banking group has appointed a new chief technology officer in a newly created position.

Tim Hogarth, who was previously the bank's chief architect, was promoted to the role this month.

Prior to ANZ, he spent a decade at Commonwealth Bank in senior architect roles between 2004 and 2014.

Most recently, he was the vice president of innovation framework and strategies at TD Bank, a North American bank, based in Toronto, Canada.

Hogarth reports to ANZ executive of technology Gerard Florian, who commented that the CTO role was created to reflect the importance of technology leadership within his team and across ANZ.

"In recent years Tim has helped us make great progress in further strengthening our architecture objectives and driving ongoing improvements in our engineering standards," Florian said.

Hogarth will also ensure that technology projects align with business plans and will continue to be accountable for ANZ's technology architecture.

Th bank recently appointed Mark Harding as global head of financial institutions group, reports to managing director of international Simon Ireland.

Read more: ANZTim HogarthGerard FlorianMark HardingTD Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RI Advice slapped with $6m penalty
ClearView welcomes chief risk officer
Insignia loses self-employed advisers
Disqualified adviser convicted of managing company
OnePath Custodians sued over fees for no service
ASIC sues ANZ in final civil RC case
IOOF completes platform overhaul
AAT downgrades adviser banning
New members on Markets Disciplinary Panel
ASIC sues ANZ over home loan referrals

Editor's Choice

MLC Life names head of fund partnerships

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
MLC Life Insurance has appointed a head of fund partnerships for the group insurance business, most recently on the leadership team of an industry super fund.

J.P. MAM head of Australia funds departs

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
J.P. Morgan Asset Management's local head of funds business has tendered his resignation after nearly a decade with the firm.

Inflation to hit ASX returns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
According to new quantitative analysis, higher inflation in Australia is set to have a negative impact for ASX investors.

BetaShares launches new bond ETF

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:59AM
BetaShares has launched an Australian Composite Bond ETF, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of Australian bonds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.