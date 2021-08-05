NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

ANZ adds former CFSGAM exec to board

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 5 AUG 2021   12:35PM

The bank has added a former Colonial First State Global Asset Management co-head of unlisted infrastructure investments to its board.

Christine O'Reilly will join the ANZ board on November 1 as a non-executive director, subject to shareholder approval at the December 16 annual general meeting.

She is currently a non-executive board director at BHP, Medibank Private, Stockland and The Baker Heart & Diabetes Institute.

Her past non-executive board positions include CSL, Transurban and Energy Australia.

During her executive career, was the chief executive of GasNet Australia and the co-head of unlisted infrastructure at First Sentier (then called Colonial First State Global Asset Management).

"Christine is one Australia's most experienced company directors and I know she will make a valued contribution to ANZ and our shareholders," ANZ chair Paul O'Sullivan said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

ANZ's board includes chief executive Shayne Elliot and seven independent non-executive directors: Paul O'Sullivan (who is also the chair), Ilana Atlas, Paula Dwyer, Jane Halton, John Mcfarlane, John Key and Graeme Liebelt.

Read more: ANZColonial First State Global Asset ManagementPaul O'SullivanChristine O'Reilly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac tops fee-for-no-service misconduct
Praemium strengthens distribution efforts
Lifespan appoints compliance lead
Crestone expands Brisbane presence
Alphinity adds to global equities team
Chief economist update: Delta variant infects Australian economy
New chief operating officer at Zurich
LIBOR phased out by year end
Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform
Head of sales departs Crestone

Editor's Choice

Former QIC managing director joins Northleaf

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
The former managing director of business development at QIC is taking on a new role with private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

Investors lose in viral stock picks

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
According to new analysis, stock picks which became popular on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter were almost guaranteed to see investors lose money.

Contango appoints two distribution leads

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Contango Asset Management is expanding its distribution capabilities in appointing a new lead and head of retail.

Evalesco acquires boutique firm

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:12PM
Evalesco Financial Services recently finalised the acquisition of former Association of Financial Advisers national president Marc Bineham's advice firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.