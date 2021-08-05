ANZ adds former CFSGAM exec to board

The bank has added a former Colonial First State Global Asset Management co-head of unlisted infrastructure investments to its board.

Christine O'Reilly will join the ANZ board on November 1 as a non-executive director, subject to shareholder approval at the December 16 annual general meeting.

She is currently a non-executive board director at BHP, Medibank Private, Stockland and The Baker Heart & Diabetes Institute.

Her past non-executive board positions include CSL, Transurban and Energy Australia.

During her executive career, was the chief executive of GasNet Australia and the co-head of unlisted infrastructure at First Sentier (then called Colonial First State Global Asset Management).

"Christine is one Australia's most experienced company directors and I know she will make a valued contribution to ANZ and our shareholders," ANZ chair Paul O'Sullivan said.

ANZ's board includes chief executive Shayne Elliot and seven independent non-executive directors: Paul O'Sullivan (who is also the chair), Ilana Atlas, Paula Dwyer, Jane Halton, John Mcfarlane, John Key and Graeme Liebelt.