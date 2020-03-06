NEWS
Regulatory
ANU to help determine fate of SG increase
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAR 2020   11:38AM

Australian National University (ANU) has been selected by the Morrison government to analyse whether wages will be harmed if the superannuation guarantee is increased to 12%.

Robb Preston, manager of Treasury's retirement income policy division, told the Senate Estimates committee that Treasury selected ANU's tax and transfer policy institute because it is a well-respected policy research unit.

"The panel is very interested in understanding the trends ­affecting the retirement income system going forward," Preston said.

"We're endeavouring to take a very comprehensive approach to our work."

Preston said modelling of how changes in the SG affect rates of voluntary saving will be provided by Monash University, while Curtin University will examine how the superannuation system affects pre-retirement behaviour.

Critics of the SG increase, like Grattan Institute, argue it will curb already stagnate wages growth.

In February this year Grattan's director of household finances, Brendan Coates, said analysis proves the government should abandon the legislated increase.

Coates said the trade-off between more superannuation in retirement but lower living standards while working isn't worth it for most Australians.

According to documents released in September last year, Treasury concluded Grattan's findings were broadly consistent with its internal analysis.

Treasury had made general and specific comments on Grattan's draft report including on treatment of CIPRs, bequests, public/private consumption, pension spending numbers from OECD, wealth tax and couple tax.

It concluded Grattan's modelling "broadly tells a similar story" to its own modeling.

