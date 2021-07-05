NEWS
Executive Appointments

Another senior woman to depart AMP Capital

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   11:58AM

AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure Fund has seen another resignation, after Plenary hired half a dozen from the team.

Stasha Prnjatovic has resigned from AMP Capital.

"We can confirm Stasha Prnjatovic, managing director energy for AMP Capital's Infrastructure Equity Group, will be leaving the business to take up an external opportunity," a spokesperson for AMP Capital said.

"Stasha made a strong contribution to AMP Capital over her four years of service, and we wish her all the best for the future.  We will be immediately recruiting a replacement for Stasha and expect to transition her responsibilities to her replacement before she leaves the business at the end of September."

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

Before joining AMP Capital, Prnjatovic was a director of electricity networks transactions at NSW Treasury and a vice president, research analyst in infrastructure at Citi.

She is the latest in a string of senior women to resign from AMP Capital.

Julie-Anne Mizzi, who had spent 17 years at AMP Capital and led its $1.24 billion Community Infrastructure Fund, announced her resignation to lead Plenary's funds management business on June 7.

Following Mizzi's announcement, six more from AMP Capital joined Plenary - Jiren Zhou, Simon Hunter, Kathlyn Crafford, Kareen Livingstone, Liam Brosnan and Ser Hui Lee.

On June 22, AMP Capital's head of sector multi-manager Lydia Serafim announced her resignation to take on an external role after almost 25 years with the company.

Meanwhile, Corrine Henville, who was AMP Capital's head of operations, recently jumped to industry super fund Rest.

