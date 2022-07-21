Annual IMAP awards finalists revealed

The finalists for the 2022 IMAP Managed Account Awards have been named, including across a new category for ESG products.

The awards cover Australian equities, Australian equities small cap, international equities and multi-asset products, as well as recognising the best licensee operated offering.

Keaney Group, Lonsec, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Russell Investments, and DNR Capital are all nominated for the inaugural award for best ESG portfolio.

For licensee managed accounts, Alvia Asset Partners, DWA, Halcyon, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and Oreana Financial Services Portfolio Advisory Service have been named finalists.

In multi-asset offerings, Drummond Capital Partners, MLC Asset Management, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Oreana Financoal Services Portfolio Advisory Service, Perpetual Private and State Street Global Advisors will vie for the title.

Meanwhile, DNR, Elston Asset Management, Infinity Asset Management, Macquarie Asset Management, and Perpetual Private are the finalists for best Australian equities product and Macquarie Asset Management, SG Hiscock & Co, and Infinity Asset Management are nominated in the small cap category.

Finally, Franklin Templeton Australia, Private Portfolio Managers, and Zurich Investments are the finalists in the international equities category.

Judges for the awards include investment consultant veteran Brad Matthews, IMAP investment specialist David McDonald, Select Asset Management portfolio manager Dominic McCormick, Douglas Funds Consulting chief executive Nigel Douglas, SQM research head of research Robert da Silva and IMAP chair Toby Potter.

According to Potter, this year the awards have received a larger number of entries than ever before.

"This reflects the increasing use of managed accounts and the professionalism of the resources that licensees and portfolio managers are deploying in their development of managed account programs," Potter said.

"The introduction of the ESG Award category for the first time this year is an acknowledgement of the substantial increase in interest in the incorporation of ESG and responsible investing principles into the construction of portfolios.

"As previously, the Licensee category was the most strongly contested as advice practices look to use managed accounts as a core part of the differentiation of their advice service offer. The level of resource and expertise applied is an excellent example of the professionalisation of advice."

The awards will be presented on August 24.