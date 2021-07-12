NEWS
Executive Appointments

Angus Benbow leaves finance for fitness

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   11:57AM

Former Centrepoint Alliance chief executive Angus Benbow has taken up a leadership role with mixed-martial arts gym program Wimp2Warrior.

Benbow announced he will be co-chief executive of Wimp2Warrior alongside its founder Nick Langton.

"An exciting day for me to officially announce joining Wimp2Warrior. Special moment in my career to join an Australia based business at the beginning of its global growth trajectory," Benbow said on social media on Friday.

"The [Wimp2Warrior] team have done an incredible job in laying the foundations for this global technology business to scale up and change people's lives around the world. Milestone moment to step away from traditional corporate roles and take part in building a business from its early days."

Wimp2Warrior describes itself as a 20-week program which is able to transform beginners with little or no athletic background into mixed-martial arts "warriors".

Benbow departed Centrepoint Alliance on May 28.

A permanent replacement at the financial advice dealer group has not yet been appointed, but former chief legal officer Marty Carne has been in the role on an interim basis.

Benbow was previously chief executive of Shadforth Financial Group, and a general manager at Perpetual.

"I take great pride in our accomplishments during the more than three years in which I have served the company and the advisers and clients throughout Australia that we support," Benbow said of his departure from the dealer group.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have led Centrepoint Alliance through its transformation and repositioning at a period of such disruptive and significant industry change, and strongly believe that the company is well positioned to continue its recent growth."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
