Andrew Mouat joins Kilter Rural

Andrew Mouat joins Kilter RuralBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022 12:21PM
Kilter Rural has appointed the seasoned executive as its new head of growth and distribution.
Mouat brings with him 30 years of experience in financial markets across equities, ECM, and senior management.
Most recently he was head of growth and distribution at Tanarra Capital, and prior to that he spent more than six years at BT Investment Management and Pendal.
He also previously20 years with Macquarie in various roles in Melbourne, Sydney and Asia, including three years as country head for Macquarie India.
In his new role, Mouat will be responsible for driving the capital raising efforts of Kilter's three managed funds.
"I'm delighted to be joining Kilter Rural with their focus on investing in regenerating farmland, water and ecosystem assets in Australian landscapes," Mouat said.
"It is a tremendously exciting time to be part of Kilter at such an inflection point, where greater investment is being deployed into natural capital assets to help alleviate the impacts of climate change."
Kilter Rural chief executive Cullen Gunn said he is pleased to welcome Mouat on board.
"He brings a great depth of experience and knowledge to our team," he said.
"I look forward to working with Andrew as Kilter continues to deliver profit with impact for our investors."
