Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Andrew Mouat joins Kilter Rural

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:21PM

Kilter Rural has appointed the seasoned executive as its new head of growth and distribution.

Mouat brings with him 30 years of experience in financial markets across equities, ECM, and senior management.

Most recently he was head of growth and distribution at Tanarra Capital, and prior to that he spent more than six years at BT Investment Management and Pendal.

He also previously20 years with Macquarie in various roles in Melbourne, Sydney and Asia, including three years as country head for Macquarie India.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

In his new role, Mouat will be responsible for driving the capital raising efforts of Kilter's three managed funds.

"I'm delighted to be joining Kilter Rural with their focus on investing in regenerating farmland, water and ecosystem assets in Australian landscapes," Mouat said.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"It is a tremendously exciting time to be part of Kilter at such an inflection point, where greater investment is being deployed into natural capital assets to help alleviate the impacts of climate change."

Kilter Rural chief executive Cullen Gunn said he is pleased to welcome Mouat on board.

"He brings a great depth of experience and knowledge to our team," he said.

"I look forward to working with Andrew as Kilter continues to deliver profit with impact for our investors."

Read more: Kilter RuralMacquarie IndiaAndrew MouatAsiaBT Investment ManagementCullen GunnMelbournePendalTanarra Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

University of Melbourne launches investment funds
Pendal appoints head of institutional
MaxCap Group expands direct investment team
Pendal rejects Perpetual bid
Perpetual moves to acquire Pendal
Morningstar bets on active fund managers
Frontier appoints head of strategy
Pendal appoints portfolio manager
Acquisitions bolster Kelly Partners results
AMP hires new head of portfolio management

Editor's Choice

Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Super Fierce has released a list of super funds that have passed its tests of consistent outperformance, labelling it the Fierce Performers Index.

Foresight buys Infrastructure Capital Group

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) has been acquired by Foresight Group, creating a $20 billion infrastructure and renewables specialist investor.

Andrew Mouat joins Kilter Rural

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
Kilter Rural has appointed the seasoned executive as its new head of growth and distribution.

Acadian to build systematic credit capability

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:15PM
Acadian Asset Management is responding to investor demand and developing a systematic credit capability, hiring Scott Richardson to lead it.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.