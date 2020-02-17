NEWS
Investment
Analyst views on ESG swing
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   11:15AM

The Fidelity International Analyst Survey has revealed surprising sentiment around ESG, with 90% of analysts reporting some or all the companies they cover are focussed on ESG.

In 2019, 31% of analysts surveyed said most companies they cover were stepping up their ESG efforts, 39% said only a minority of companies had ESG issues on their radar and 29% responded when asked if ESG was on the corporate agenda "no, not really".

In 2020 the proportion of analysts who said "no, not really" to whether companies are taking ESG seriously was down to just 7%.

About 47% said a minority of companies had ESG on the agenda and 46% said most companies are stepping up ESG efforts.

While ESG practices are well established in Europe, 80% of analysts in China reported an increase in ESG emphasis at some or all of their companies in 2020. In 2019 only 63% saw that emphasis and in 2018 the proportion was just 33%.

"It is encouraging to see an increased focus on ESG from China corporates. We believe this is due a combination of factors including the Chinese authorities' drive to improve governance, a rush among companies to invest in renewables before government subsidies are cut, and calls from investors for greater transparency around supply chains," Fidelity global head of stewardship and sustainable investing Jenn-Hui Tan said.

"More Chinese companies are also considering increasing dividends to shareholders and engaging with investors as a way of attracting further capital."

Tan said sentiment towards ESG in the US remains strong despite a rolling back of environmental regulations at a federal level.

In North America, 58% of analysts said ESG was on the rise in 2018, that number dropped slightly to 57% in 2019 but has since shot up to 91%.

In Europe and Japan 100% of analysts say ESG is on the rise among companies they cover.

While in Europe those numbers have steadily increased over the years, Japan saw a jump from 79% in 2019 to 100% this year.

Read more: ESGFidelity International Analyst SurveyJenn-Hui Tan
