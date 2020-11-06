NEWS
Executive Appointments
AMP welcomes board director
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 6 NOV 2020   12:07PM

AMP has added a former Telstra executive to its board, citing her experience in leading cultural change as a driving force.

Kate McKenzie is currently a non-executive director of NBN Co, Stockland and previously served on the boards of Allianz Australia, Foxtel, Telstra Ventures, Sydney Water and Workcover.

She has previously held executive positions at Telstra including chief operating officer and group managing director, Telstra innovation, products and marketing & chief marketing officer.

After her time at Telstra, McKenzie was named as chief executive of New Zealand telecommunication group Chorus.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton said McKenzie's wide range of board and business leadership roles will bring strong expertise and insight to AMP's board.

"She has a track record of leading change within the organisations she has worked, including cultural change, as well as managing diverse stakeholders across government, communities, investors and employees," she said.

"Through her career as both an executive and non-executive director, she has earned a reputation for integrity, great judgement and building collaborative and effective teams. We look forward to her valued contributions on the board as we transform AMP."

The appointment comes following the announcement that Ares Management has bid to takeover 100% of AMP at $1.85 a share, valuing the company at $6.35 billion.

Read more: AMPKate McKenzieDebra Hazelton
