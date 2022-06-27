Newspaper icon
AMP wants life insurance caps raised, fees lowered

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022   12:50PM

AMP has called for the federal government to review life insurance model fees and caps placed on financial advisers, warning the current climate will lead to an underinsured population.

The wealth manager picked at old wounds in its submission to the treasury review, arguing increased costs brought on by the Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) and the federal government's Life Insurance Framework has impacted both consumers and advisers.

According to the submission, KPMG assessed the cost of the advice process at $5334.

AMP said the increase in consumers' costs reflects the increased costs for owning and operating a financial planning business.

"The impact of increased and complex regulation has increased the input costs of businesses. These costs include additional staff to deal with increased requirements per client file, additional education costs, increased licensing costs and a crisis in the costs and availability of professional indemnity insurance for the uncapped liability of running a licensee," the submission said.

"Over the last three years the number of advisers in the sector has fallen dramatically from approximately 28,500 in January 2019 to approximately 17,500 in early 2022 and there are no signs of these trends changing."

AMP further addressed the current compensation caps, saying: "In our view, there is a strong case that the current commission caps should be retained and raised slightly."

Adding that a poor level of uptake by consumers with a fee-only model  will lead to substantially low levels of life insurance for Australians.

AMP proposed the caps be raised to 80% upfront and 20% ongoing to "more appropriately reward" financial advisers.

AMP director of advice Matt Lawler said: "We believe a commission system in life insurance with good governance practices in place to protect consumers is workable, like in the mortgage broking industry. "

"The Quality of Advice Review is a generational opportunity to reset regulations relating to financial advice and implement positive change, which puts the consumer at the centre and helps make advice accessible to more Australians.

"In developing AMP's submission, we've worked with our advice network, professional associations such as the Financial Planning Association (FPA), the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), the Financial Services Council (FSC) and other licensees to find common ground and create a united voice."

