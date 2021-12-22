NEWS
Financial Planning

AMP to delist from NZX

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 DEC 2021   11:18AM

AMP will only be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange from February, following a decision to delist from the New Zealand Exchange main board.

AMP said the delisting supports the simplification of its shareholder administration ahead of demerging its Private Markets business early next year. There is a smaller number and lower level of holdings of shareholders on the NZX.

All those who hold shares in AMP via the NZX will have their holdings automatically transferred to the Australian share register.

Trading of AMP shares on the NZX will cease on 2 February 2022. The entity will be delisted from the exchange on 4 February 2022 and the sole listing will commence on 7 February 2022.

