AMP should stop whining: Slater and Gordon

Law firm Slater and Gordon has slammed AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari's criticism of litigation funding and class actions, as AMP continues to battle lawsuits sparked by the Royal Commission.

Slater and Gordon head of class actions Ben Hardwick has labelled AMP "arrogant" and accused its chief executive of having an agenda to make class actions more difficult.

Appearing before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on Tuesday, De Ferrari was asked how many class actions AMP was currently facing.

After answering that AMP is facing two actions, De Ferrari offered his view of the class action system in Australia. He cited a report from the Menzies Research Centre, which claimed Australia is one of the most desirable jurisdictions in the world for litigation funders.

Litigation funders have been under the spotlight recently, with new legislation requiring them to have an AFSL to operate in Australia.

De Ferrari said he welcomed this new scrutiny of litigation funding, and that he was worried the prevalence of class actions in Australia was driving up the cost of doing business here and of public indemnity insurance.

"Mr De Ferrari runs an organisation that somehow managed to claim a gold medal for disgrace at the banking Royal Commission in a highly competitive field," Hardwick said.

"It's difficult to imagine the arrogance necessary to show up to Parliament, as the boss of AMP, and start whinging about how inconvenient it is for ordinary Australians to want their money back."

He added that he thinks the Liberal government's inquiry into class actions is being driven by a business lobby and that big business doesn't want to have to worry about customers taking them to court.

"AMP charged dead superannuation customers for life insurance, knowing there was no longer any life to insure. Then they were accused of lying to the ASIC. And this was just the tip of the iceberg," Hardwick said.

"However, Mr De Ferrari's whining has actually done a very useful thing: he has revealed the true agenda of corporate Australia. He wants litigation funding for class actions cut off so AMP can go back to doing whatever they want without fear of getting sued."

AMP is currently facing a class action from Slater and Gordon, over excessive fees allegedly charged to AMP Super members, and one from Maurice Blackburn over, also over super fees. Shine Lawyers is investigating the possibility of a class action against AMP over alleged wrongful overcharging in insurance policies sold by AMP financial advisers.