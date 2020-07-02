NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
AMP should stop whining: Slater and Gordon
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   12:05PM

Law firm Slater and Gordon has slammed AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari's criticism of litigation funding and class actions, as AMP continues to battle  lawsuits sparked by the Royal Commission.

Slater and Gordon head of class actions Ben Hardwick has labelled AMP "arrogant" and accused its chief executive of having an agenda to make class actions more difficult.

Appearing before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on Tuesday, De Ferrari was asked how many class actions AMP was currently facing.

After answering that AMP is facing two actions, De Ferrari offered his view of the class action system in Australia. He cited a report from the Menzies Research Centre, which claimed Australia is one of the most desirable jurisdictions in the world for litigation funders.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

Litigation funders have been under the spotlight recently, with new legislation requiring them to have an AFSL to operate in Australia.

De Ferrari said he welcomed this new scrutiny of litigation funding, and that he was worried the prevalence of class actions in Australia was driving up the cost of doing business here and of public indemnity insurance.

.

"Mr De Ferrari runs an organisation that somehow managed to claim a gold medal for disgrace at the banking Royal Commission in a highly competitive field," Hardwick said.

"It's difficult to imagine the arrogance necessary to show up to Parliament, as the boss of AMP, and start whinging about how inconvenient it is for ordinary Australians to want their money back."

He added that he thinks the Liberal government's inquiry into class actions is being driven by a business lobby and that big business doesn't want to have to worry about customers taking them to court.

"AMP charged dead superannuation customers for life insurance, knowing there was no longer any life to insure. Then they were accused of lying to the ASIC. And this was just the tip of the iceberg," Hardwick said.

"However, Mr De Ferrari's whining has actually done a very useful thing: he has revealed the true agenda of corporate Australia. He wants litigation funding for class actions cut off so AMP can go back to doing whatever they want without fear of getting sued."

AMP is currently facing a class action from Slater and Gordon, over excessive fees allegedly charged to AMP Super members, and one from Maurice Blackburn over, also over super fees. Shine Lawyers is investigating the possibility of a class action against AMP over alleged wrongful overcharging in insurance policies sold by AMP financial advisers.

Read more: AMPSlater and GordonRoyal CommissionFrancesco De FerrariBen HardwickMaurice BlackburnMenzies Research Centre
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP approved product list under fire
Australians look to rebuild super: AMP
Trust in advisers wanes
ASIC sues CBA, CFS over RC case
AFA, FPA share bleak view of industry
Super fund members compensated
IFM adds to leadership
AMP Capital names new chief
CBA coughs up $5m over RC case study
Calls for overhaul of AFSL system
Editor's Choice
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
A new fund from the federal government has appointed a Perpetual subsidiary as its trustee while a consortium of global managers has won the investment management mandate.
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A trustee has been appointed to AMP Life's superannuation funds, which hold more than $7 billion, following the sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life.
ClearView announces board changes
ELIZA BAVIN
ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.
Super funds merge, board revealed
ELIZA BAVIN
First State Super and VicSuper have completed their merger, revealing fee reductions and board changes.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WhIquWqW