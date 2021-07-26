AMP shakes up advice service model

Among the changes announced this morning, AMP is putting an end to all Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) arrangements at the end of the year and giving advisers the freedom to leave the network with their clients from 2022.

As part of a new service model it will institute within its aligned advice network, AMP said it will "release its institutional ownership of clients from AMP Financial Planning to advisers".

Managing director of advice Matt Lawler said advisers have from now to the end of the year to take advantage of their existing arrangements in leaving the network. He also added that a BOLR mechanism is no longer required, given the strong M&A market for advice practices in Australia.

While further advice practice exits are anticipated before the conclusion of the December 31 buyback arrangements, he said, AMP's current expectation is these commitments will be covered by the existing provisions and capital allowances as part of its BOLR program.

In terms of ceasing institutional ownership, Lawler said he hopes advisers no longer being "handcuffed" to AMP will improve the institutions' relationships with its advisers and improve culture. While it will make it easier for advisers to leave the network, he said he is confident AMP will retain the bulk of its advisers, while conceding he is also nervous as to the outcome.

Further, a new fee model, which claims to support the delivery of advice, improve practice efficiency and help advisers grow their businesses, will be phased in from 1 January 2022 to 1 January 2023. It includes core services and user-pay services. While it will mean an increase, Lawler said the new fees have been benchmarked and will be below the industry average.

Lawler promised that it will be a "new era" for AMP's financial advice unit.

"Importantly these changes recognise that the financial advisers should be in control of their business. It is their business, it is their clients and with our support we are determined to be working with our financial advisers long into the future," he said.

Further, AMP will be more of a facilitator or aggregator of technology going forward, rather than building out technology in-house, AMP said.

The restructure was developed in conjunction with adviser associations.

Chair of The Advisers Association Craig Armstrong said the association has worked with the new management team in AMP Australia to progress the new services model for members.

"We believe this model creates a more sustainable business model for our members staying with AMP and supports the shift to the professionalisation of the advice industry.

"Our members will now be able to focus on what they do best - delivering quality advice to their clients as well as delivering more advice to more Australians. TAA is pleased with the collaborative way that the new AMP Australia management team engaged in this process," Armstrong said.

AMP and subsidiary AMP Financial Planning were investigated for alleged criminal conduct for charging fees for no service in relation to its BOLR Policy and for making misleading statements.

In July, the corporate regulator and Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions announced that AMP was not involved in any wrongdoing with respect to its fee-for-no-service conduct and its Buyer of Last Resort Policy. ASIC and the CDPP ultimately determined that no charges should be brought against the AMP group.

AMP's BOLR measures have been under close scrutiny since the 2018 Hayne Royal Commission.

In an early hearing, senior counsel assisting Rowena Orr highlighted instances in which service fees were still charged after the client's adviser sold the rights to the service and the right to be paid by the clients to an AMP licensee under a BOLR arrangement.

"Upon acquisition by the licensee, the clients were placed into a central pool. For so long as the clients remained in the central pool, they did not receive services but AMP licensees continued to charge fees to approximately 14,000 clients in this pool," Orr said at the time.

In 2019, AMP advisers were up in arms about newly appointed chief executive Francesco De Ferrari proposing changes to BOLR valuations.

Many advisers said that proposed valuations of about 2.5 times recurring revenue devalued their business.

AMPFPA chief executive Neil Macdonald said at the time that, under contract, AMP must consult with financial advisers when considering changes to terms in addition to 13 months' notice of any move expected to have a detrimental impact.

"AMP has done neither. Advisers had to pay four times recurring revenue to buy into the right to service an AMP client book. That was the price set by AMP. It was never a market value," he said.

This set in motion a class action brought against AMP by its own advisers. The action is ongoing, with AMP Australia chief executive Scott Hartley declining to comment on how the changes announced today will influence that case.