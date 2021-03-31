NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
AMP sees 245% jump in consumer interest
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   11:45AM

AMP has reported a huge jump in the number of consumers visiting its website looking for free financial education articles.

There was a 245% increase in total unique visitors to the AMP site, when comparing the first two months of 2020 to the first two months of 2021.

There was also a 122% increase in total visits to the website in the same period and nearly 250,000 more page views.

According to AMP, the topics consumers are most interested in are ways to invest and smart investment options, relationship break up entitlements, COVID-19 stimulus payments, early release of super and back to school subsidies for parents.

"While it's undeniable that 2020 was a challenging year, it's encouraging to see that Australians are taking necessary steps to educate themselves and set themselves up for success in 2021," AMP general manager, workplace engagement Stephen Owen said.

"From COVID-19 related topics like JobKeeper and the early release of superannuation program to niche themes around back to school subsides and relationship breakdown entitlements, Australians explored all topics when it came to researching financial education online."

He added that he believes the increase in people searching for financial information is positive.

"We know that financial education is key in ensuring that Australians have the confidence to make sound financial decisions, particularly in difficult climates - like what we're facing at the moment with COVID-19 being a catalyst for positive action," Owen said.

"With half of all Aussie workers reporting some level of stress about their finances, improving financial literacy can be one way to ensure that Australians are prepared for whatever is thrown at them and help turn that positive intent into action."

