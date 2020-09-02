NEWS
AMP reviews business units
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   8:08AM

AMP has announced its board is undertaking a portfolio review of the group's assets and businesses, in the first major move by newly appointed chair Debra Hazelton.

The embattled wealth manager said its board remains committed to AMP's transformation strategy and is confident that the review will deliver long-term value to shareholders.

"As updated at the 1H20 results, following the successful completion of the AMP Life sale, AMP is making significant progress in driving its strategy - reinventing wealth management in Australia, growing its asset management franchise (including a repivot to private markets and refocusing public markets), and creating a simpler, leaner business," AMP said.

"However, AMP periodically receives unsolicited interest in its assets and businesses, and recently has experienced an increase in interest and enquiries."

AMP said the increased interest has led the board to undertake a portfolio review to assess all opportunities in "a considered and holistic manner".

It said it will be evaluating the relative merits as well as potential separation costs and dis-synergies, with a focus on maximising shareholder value.

Additionally, AMP said the review may conclude that its current mix of assets and businesses delivers the best value for shareholders and may not result in a recommendation to pursue any specific transaction.

"Throughout the review, AMP business units will remain focused on implementing the company's transformational strategy and delivering for clients," AMP said.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and law firm King & Wood Mallesons have been appointed as AMP's advisers to help manage the review.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton said: "The board believes that AMP has high-quality businesses with significant strategic value. The board and management firmly believe in our existing strategy, including a repivot to private markets in AMP Capital and are confident that this will deliver long-term value for shareholders."

"However, we have taken a decisive step to undertake a portfolio review to ensure we appropriately assess all options to maximise shareholder value in a considered and disciplined manner."

AMP has faced increased criticism lately due to sexual assault allegations made against former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari and former AMP Australia chief Alex Wade.

Wade departed suddenly in early August following the allegations, while Pahari stepped down as AMP Capital chief to resume his previous position focusing on AMP Capital's infrastructure equity business.

Read more: Debra HazeltonAlex WadeAMP AustraliaBoe PahariCredit SuisseGoldman Sachs
