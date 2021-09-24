AMP North reduces fees, adds options

AMP's North wrap platform reduced the minimum brokerage fee for listed securities and added 20 options to the MyNorth investment menu.

The minimum brokerage fee for listed securities for clients is now $18.49 from $34 and applies to superannuation, pension and IDPS clients across the MyNorth, North, Summit and iAccess platform products.

The recent fee cut follows on from a reduced administration fee up to 22% for balances above $250,000. Administration fee caps for individuals also reduced by $400 and for families by $500 per year.

"These brokerage fee reductions provide valuable savings for North clients investing in listed securities on the platform," AMP Australia director of platforms Edwina Maloney said.

"They follow reductions to administration fees on the platform earlier in the year, with the combined reductions demonstrating our commitment to ensuring North competes very strongly on price."

MyNorth has added 20 new funds and ETFs across a range of asset classes such as ESG, emerging markets, infrastructure, global equities, private equity, technology and multi-asset.

The funds include Legg Mason Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund, MFG Core Infrastructure Fund, Pengana WHEB Sustainable Impact Fund, Perennial Better Future Trust, iShares Core MSCI World All Cap ETF and BetaShares Asia Technology Tigers ETF.

"The recent addition of 20 new investment options also signals a stronger focus on expanding investment choice on North and revitalising its investment menu, with further additions to come this year," Maloney said.

"This includes the broadening of our managed portfolio offer, where our innovative offers, such as the MyNorth Sustainable and IndexPlus portfolios, are proving popular with clients and advisers."

AMP recently added six new partnered managed portfolios (PMP) with advice practices, bringing the total range to 11 and added new risk profile options to the MyNorth Sustainable and Zenith ranges.