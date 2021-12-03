NEWS
Financial Planning

AMP North further expands menu

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 3 DEC 2021   12:43PM

AMP's platform North made 20 investment options available in December.

One dozen sustainability and eight technology-themed options are now available to financial advisers.

The technology-themed options reflect growing appetite among advisers and their clients for exposure to industries such as artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and battery technology, AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said.

In 2021 the platform added more than 140 options.

"As investment markets and client needs change and evolve, the North team will work closely with advisers to understand what their clients most value," she said.

Between October and November, 44 exchange-traded funds were made available.

Some of the new additions include the Vanguard Ethical Conscious Australian Shares Fund; Holon Photon Fund; Fairlight Global Small & Mid Cap Hedged Fund; iShares Core MSCI World Ex Aus ESG Leaders ETF and Vanguard FTSE Asia ex Japan Shares Index.

Separately, AMP Capital signed a major lease agreement with the Australian Taxation Office for a period of 10 years.

From December 1, the ATO housed staff across nine floors on 255 George Street, Sydney.

The building is owned by the AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund and now has a lease capacity of 99%. It is currently undergoing a $70 million refurbishment.

