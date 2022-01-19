NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JAN 2022   12:27PM

AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Stuart Eliot will step into the role, heading portfolio management for the $104 billion multi-asset investment arm of AMP.

The MAG team at AMP is responsible for investment management for institutional clients and AMP's superannuation funds, including its MySuper Lifecycle options.

Eliot joins from Pendal, where he was senior portfolio manager in multi-asset investments.

Previous head of portfolio management for MAG, Darren Beesley, departed AMP in August last year.

Also in August, the AMP Capital team lost its head of sector multi-manager Lydia Kav (nee Serafim) after 25 years with AMP.

Earlier in the year multi-manager chief investment officer Debbie Alliston announced her resignation. She was replaced by former chief investment officer of Equip and Catholic Super Anna Shelley

Eliot will work closely with Shelley in his new role.

Staff turnover in the MAG team was cited as one of the reasons for Morningstar downgrading the AMP Capital Multi-Asset Fund to negative.

"Stuart is a proven investment manager with more than 30 years of experience, and a key addition to MAG, a team of experienced investment professionals," Shelley said.

"With the transfer of the MAG investment team from AMP Capital to AMP's wealth management business successfully completed as planned, we have a strong team in place, focused on delivering high-quality products and strong investment outcomes for clients, including for AMP's almost one million super members."

Read more: MAGPendalCatholic SuperAnna ShelleyStuart EliotAMP Capital Multi-Asset FundDarren BeesleyDebbie AllistonEquipLydia Kav
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund appoints new insurer
Team turnover sees AMP Capital funds downgraded
New boutique at Pendal
Pella Funds Management adds to advisory board
Equip appoints head of retirement
Industry fund investments chief to depart
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
AMP Capital executive joins asset consultant
Pendal brings Global Select Fund to Australia
Equip, corporate fund merger complete

Editor's Choice

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Insto investors tempted by crypto

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new study shows close to 80% of institutional investors and wealth managers are now looking favourably upon cryptocurrencies, citing strong capital growth and diversification benefits.

American Century introduces small-cap fund

KARREN VERGARA
American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.