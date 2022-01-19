AMP hires new head of portfolio management

AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Stuart Eliot will step into the role, heading portfolio management for the $104 billion multi-asset investment arm of AMP.

The MAG team at AMP is responsible for investment management for institutional clients and AMP's superannuation funds, including its MySuper Lifecycle options.

Eliot joins from Pendal, where he was senior portfolio manager in multi-asset investments.

Previous head of portfolio management for MAG, Darren Beesley, departed AMP in August last year.

Also in August, the AMP Capital team lost its head of sector multi-manager Lydia Kav (nee Serafim) after 25 years with AMP.

Earlier in the year multi-manager chief investment officer Debbie Alliston announced her resignation. She was replaced by former chief investment officer of Equip and Catholic Super Anna Shelley

Eliot will work closely with Shelley in his new role.

Staff turnover in the MAG team was cited as one of the reasons for Morningstar downgrading the AMP Capital Multi-Asset Fund to negative.

"Stuart is a proven investment manager with more than 30 years of experience, and a key addition to MAG, a team of experienced investment professionals," Shelley said.

"With the transfer of the MAG investment team from AMP Capital to AMP's wealth management business successfully completed as planned, we have a strong team in place, focused on delivering high-quality products and strong investment outcomes for clients, including for AMP's almost one million super members."