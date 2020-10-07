NEWS
Regulatory
AMP, former employee settle
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   4:25PM

AMP and Larissa Baker Cook have settled for an undisclosed amount, a month before the matter was scheduled for a trial.

Cook last October filed a claim in the Federal Court, alleging AMP dismissed her unfairly after she raised concerns about fee-for-no-services practices with its former top executives.

She was seeking $2 million in damages.

The matter was set aside for a hearing this November. The two were last in court as recently as September 25, when Cook's lawyers were seeking to strike parts of AMP's defence which claimed Cook was being performance managed.

AMP and Cook have now settled by consent.

AMP has paid an undisclosed sum and recharcterised her dismissal as "termination with notice".

"AMP and its former general counsel, dispute resolution and regulatory engagement, Larissa Baker Cook, are pleased to announce that they have reached a settlement of proceedings brought by Ms Baker Cook in the Federal Court of Australia in October last year and which were scheduled for hearing in November," the parties said in an agreed public statement published by AMP.

"While the terms of the settlement are confidential, the parties have agreed that as part of the settlement, Ms Baker Cook's summary dismissal will be re-characterised as a termination with notice."

Cook has since moved on to founding her own legal firm, Baker Cook Advisory , focusing on corporate governance, risk, culture and crisis management.

Cook started working as a senior lawyer at AMP's Sydney offices in June 2016 as its head of litigation and dispute resolution for the company.

In her statement of claim last October, she said that by November 2016 she had become aware that AMP Group companies had charged fees to orphaned customers in some cases  without providing services to them.

She also claimed that as of that date, she was aware that companies in the AMP Group misrepresented to ASIC that some instances of charging fees for no service were results of administrative errors, and had corrected some of them to attribute them to business practice.

About six months later, around May 2017, she became aware that fee-for-no-service may have been "deliberate rather than inadvertent", with senior management potentially ignoring legal advice and complaints from junior employees.

In the next week, Cook claims she reported the information to former AMP legal counsel Brian Salter, former AMP Advice chief executive Jack Regan, former AMP chief executive Craig Meller and former AMP chair Catherine Brenner over email and orally.

The claim said she is in possession of documents proving the above. These may be legally privileged documents and she said she will supply them in a confidential communication following discovery. (AMP later disputed her use of them).

Cook claimed that from September 2017 she was exposed to persistently and increasingly hostile, aggressive and intimidating behavior by certain colleagues and superiors within the group. In particular, she names Brian Salter, Jack Regan, Charter Financial Planning managing director Neil Swindells and AMP Advice chief risk officer Pally Bargri.

AMP at the time said it rejects the substance of the claims made by Cook and intended to vigorously defend the matter.

"AMP terminated Ms Baker Cook's employment for misconduct on 21 June 2019 following an external investigation. The investigation found serious breaches by Ms Baker Cook including breaches of her contractual, fiduciary and statutory duties as a senior employee and lawyer," it said last October.

Read more: AMPLarissa Baker Cook
