NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
AMP director retires
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   12:36PM

AMP has announced the retirement of another director, as the beleaguered financial services powerhouse continues to shake-up its board as part of a three-year transformational strategy.

Andrew Harmos will retire from AMP on May 8 to dedicate his time to his business interests in New Zealand.

Harmos has served on the AMP Limited board since 2017, as well as the boards of AMP Life and The National Mutual Life Association of Australiasia since mid-2013.

He currently serves as a director at Scentre Group, and Harmos Horton Lusk (a corporate law firm). Previously, Harmos spent seven years as the chair of New Zealand's stock exchange.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

AMP chair David Murray said Harmos' legal and corporate governance experience had been crucial during the transitionary period following the Royal Commission.

"Andrew has made a significant contribution to the board, particularly in providing strong board continuity throughout the challenging period over the past two years," he said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"His corporate governance and legal experience has been highly valued.

"He has taken the decision to step down from the AMP board to spend more time on his business interests in New Zealand and we wish him all the best for the future."

Harmos will remain as a non-executive director on the board of AMP Life until the completion of the sale of the business to Resolution Life, however, he will retire from both the AMP Limited and AMP Bank boards, as well as the firm's Risk, Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Rahoul Chowdry, who joined AMP's board at the beginning of the year, will now assume the position as the chair of the risk committee following Harmos' retirement.

It comes after the retirement of Mike Wilkins, who stepped down from the AMP board in February this year, and also Peter Varghese, who will step down in May.

Murray thanked the three board members for their work at the firm.

"I would like to thank Mike, Peter and Andrew for their significant contributions to AMP over the past few years and wish them well for the future," he said.

Earlier this month Roy Morgan released its March Risk Report, identifying Australia's most trusted and distrusted brands.

AMP ranked third among the least trusted brands in Australia. It topped Commonwealth Bank, NAB, ANZ and Westpac, which all made the top 10.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank was the only financial services firm to make the top 10 most trusted brands list.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said distrust can directly impact market share, profit and share prices.

"Our work uncovered the scale of distrust - this previously invisible force. It's not uncertainty or even an absence of trust. It is something separate and more powerful, an active sense that we were foolish to trust too much, and it cannot be ignored," she said.

"For brands and businesses, it leads directly to customer churn, loss of market share, and a plummeting share price — in the case of AMP a 70% share-price drop and $2 billion of lost value."

Read more: AMPRoy MorganAndrew HarmosDavid MurrayMike WilkinsPeter Varghese
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Tough times continue for AMP
AMP to pay $5m for churn
AMP confirms executive hire
AMP urged to mediate with advisers
AMP cuts super fees
AMP remediation processes questionable
Industry funds dominate satisfaction
The super choice of the super wealthy
AMP to cut contribution fees
AMP welcomes former PwC partner
Editor's Choice
Early release better than SG freeze
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
A US senator who is married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange is being accused of insider trading, having offloaded millions in stocks following private briefings on the likely impact of COVID-19 in late January.
Bond fund spreads widen
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.
Nikko executive departs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something JPoWUPEP