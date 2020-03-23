AMP director retires

AMP has announced the retirement of another director, as the beleaguered financial services powerhouse continues to shake-up its board as part of a three-year transformational strategy.

Andrew Harmos will retire from AMP on May 8 to dedicate his time to his business interests in New Zealand.

Harmos has served on the AMP Limited board since 2017, as well as the boards of AMP Life and The National Mutual Life Association of Australiasia since mid-2013.

He currently serves as a director at Scentre Group, and Harmos Horton Lusk (a corporate law firm). Previously, Harmos spent seven years as the chair of New Zealand's stock exchange.

AMP chair David Murray said Harmos' legal and corporate governance experience had been crucial during the transitionary period following the Royal Commission.

"Andrew has made a significant contribution to the board, particularly in providing strong board continuity throughout the challenging period over the past two years," he said.

"His corporate governance and legal experience has been highly valued.

"He has taken the decision to step down from the AMP board to spend more time on his business interests in New Zealand and we wish him all the best for the future."

Harmos will remain as a non-executive director on the board of AMP Life until the completion of the sale of the business to Resolution Life, however, he will retire from both the AMP Limited and AMP Bank boards, as well as the firm's Risk, Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Rahoul Chowdry, who joined AMP's board at the beginning of the year, will now assume the position as the chair of the risk committee following Harmos' retirement.

It comes after the retirement of Mike Wilkins, who stepped down from the AMP board in February this year, and also Peter Varghese, who will step down in May.

Murray thanked the three board members for their work at the firm.

"I would like to thank Mike, Peter and Andrew for their significant contributions to AMP over the past few years and wish them well for the future," he said.

Earlier this month Roy Morgan released its March Risk Report, identifying Australia's most trusted and distrusted brands.

AMP ranked third among the least trusted brands in Australia. It topped Commonwealth Bank, NAB, ANZ and Westpac, which all made the top 10.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank was the only financial services firm to make the top 10 most trusted brands list.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said distrust can directly impact market share, profit and share prices.

"Our work uncovered the scale of distrust - this previously invisible force. It's not uncertainty or even an absence of trust. It is something separate and more powerful, an active sense that we were foolish to trust too much, and it cannot be ignored," she said.

"For brands and businesses, it leads directly to customer churn, loss of market share, and a plummeting share price — in the case of AMP a 70% share-price drop and $2 billion of lost value."