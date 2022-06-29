Newspaper icon
Investment

AMP completes Resolution Life divestment

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUN 2022   11:14AM

AMP has completed the divestment of its remaining equity interest (19.3%) in Resolution Life Australasia to Resolution Life Group.

The initial sale agreement, announced on 3 November 2021, was subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions precedent which have now been satisfied.

"The successful completion of the transaction strengthens AMP's capital position," AMP said.

The financial services company will provide an update on its capital position at its half-year results on 11 August 2022.

Resolution Life Australasia chief executive Megan Beer said this milestone further ensures the company reaches its ambition of being the leading in-force specialist insurer in the region.

"These significant developments mean we have full ownership and control of our future and are also in a strong financial position to pursue our growth ambitions," she said.

"We've achieved so much over the last few years and will continue to adapt our business and invest in contemporary digital offerings, data and artificial intelligence capabilities that benefit our customers.

"We will continue to lead by example like we have in lifting professional standards for the industry, using AI technology for claims assessment and being one of the first life insurers in Australasia to establish a cloud only strategy which we are in the final stages of executing."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, AMP began its exit of the life insurance business last year flagging that it would divest the company's $524 million stake in Resolution Life. As part of this divestment agreement, AMP had to pay Resolution Life an additional $141 million because of post-completion adjustments and unspecified claims between the two parties.

Resolution Life initially made its $3 billion acquisition of AMP Life in 2020. The agreement saw Resolution Life acquire AMP's mature and wealth protection business. Under this agreement, AMP also took a minority state in Resolution Life Australia.

At the time Resolution Life stated: "The acquisition gives Resolution Life a strategic platform for further growth outside of its traditional markets in Europe and North America and positions the company strongly for future growth in the Australian and New Zealand markets."

Read more: AMPResolution Life AustralasiaResolution Life GroupMegan BeerResolution Life Australia
CareSuper grows leadership team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $20 billion industry fund has welcomed former TelstraSuper executive Jean-Luc Ambrosi to the newly created role of chief experience officer and appointed Christine Nguyen as chief risk officer.

AMP completes Resolution Life divestment

ANDREW MCKEAN
AMP has completed the divestment of its remaining equity interest (19.3%) in Resolution Life Australasia to Resolution Life Group.

Advisers optimistic for the future: Natixis IM

CHLOE WALKER
Australian financial advisers believe they will grow their business by 5% this year and 11% over the next three years, according to the 2022 Global Survey of Financial Professionals by Natixis Investment Managers.

Neobank Volt closes its doors

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian neobank Volt, the first of its kind to receive a full banking licence from APRA, is closing its doors and urging customers to withdraw all funds from accounts before July 5.

