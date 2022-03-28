NEWS
Investment

AMP completes GEFI sale to Macquarie

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 28 MAR 2022   12:28PM

AMP has completed the sale of its global equities and fixed income business to Macquarie Asset Management (MAM).

The transaction sees $47 billion worth of assets under management transferred from AMP Capital to MAM, subject to approvals.

Following the transaction, AMP will receive a net completion of about $63 million in cash from MAM, reflecting expected adjustments resulting from reduced assets under management and client pricing changes.

The sale was first announced in July 2021, with the division valued at $185 million. In transferring, the GEFI business will be combined with Macquarie's public investments platform.

At the time, MAM expected its total assets under management to hit $720 billion following completion.

AMP Capital chief executive Shawn Johnson said the completion of the transaction is a key milestone in AMP Capital's separation from AMP and preparation for a demerger, creating Collimate Capital.

"Our teams have been actively working to ensure a smooth transition of funds and clients and we're confident that MAM, and our talented teams who are transferring, will deliver great outcomes for them," Johnson said.

"We would like to thank the Macquarie team for the partnership through the transaction and wish our people joining their team every success."

Macquarie Asset Management Collimate Capital Shawn Johnson
