NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
AMP Capital spins off REIT
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 29 MAR 2021   11:05AM

AMP Capital has sold the management rights of a New Zealand listed real estate investment trust (REIT) for a one-off payment of $197 million.

AMP Capital held a 50% stake in Precinct Properties New Zealand via its management company AMP Haumi Management and has managed Precinct since its listing in 1997.

Under AMP, Precinct has delivered over NZ$1.5 billion in developments. It will now, however, internalise its management for the next stage of its growth.

"...AMP Capital has assessed that the internalisation of these management rights offered the strongest value to both Precinct and AHML as well as representing a natural evolution for the management arrangements for Precinct, which has become an increasingly standalone business," AMP said in a statement.

Following the implementation, AMP is expecting $80 million in profit from the transaction and will stop receiving management fees from Precinct, which AMP said will not impact ongoing earnings.

The sale of the management rights has been excluded from the proposed transaction between AMP and Ares.

The news comes as AMP also announced today that its 30-day exclusivity period with Ares Management has ceased with no certainty that the transaction for AMP Capital private markets will go ahead.

Further to this, AMP Capital is currently fighting to keep its $5 billion AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund following a takeover proposal from Dexus.

The fund's independent board committee recommended the merger go ahead however AMP Capital head of real estate Kylie O'Connor wants the fund to stay with AMP.

Read more: Precinct Properties New ZealandAMP Capital Diversified Property FundAMP Haumi ManagementAres ManagementDexus
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Dexus plans merger with AMP Capital fund
Dexus establishes JV for Sydney building
AMP Capital fights for fund
AMP, Ares deal up in the air
AMP Capital severs ties with global equities unit
AMP and Ares enter JV
Ares backs out of AMP bid
AMP Capital to bring cars to shopping centre
Former CFSGAM chief joins property group
AMP appoints advice transformation manager
Editor's Choice
ABC, ISH arrangement faces scrutiny
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
APRA is facing mounting pressure to investigate the complex arrangements and quantify the financial terms between industry superannuation funds and the ABC, a parliamentary inquiry heard this morning.
Northern Trust AM's stellar year
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Northern Trust Asset Management's local business swelled its client assets by 70% last year as it added four new institutional mandates.
K2 Asset Management co-founder exits board
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:26PM
Mark Newman, who co-founded K2 Asset Management, has resigned from its board.
MetLife announces suite of product changes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
MetLife has made a range of product changes, attempting to address concerns about rising premiums.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Gh59FzYs