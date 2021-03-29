AMP Capital spins off REIT

AMP Capital has sold the management rights of a New Zealand listed real estate investment trust (REIT) for a one-off payment of $197 million.

AMP Capital held a 50% stake in Precinct Properties New Zealand via its management company AMP Haumi Management and has managed Precinct since its listing in 1997.

Under AMP, Precinct has delivered over NZ$1.5 billion in developments. It will now, however, internalise its management for the next stage of its growth.

"...AMP Capital has assessed that the internalisation of these management rights offered the strongest value to both Precinct and AHML as well as representing a natural evolution for the management arrangements for Precinct, which has become an increasingly standalone business," AMP said in a statement.

Following the implementation, AMP is expecting $80 million in profit from the transaction and will stop receiving management fees from Precinct, which AMP said will not impact ongoing earnings.

The sale of the management rights has been excluded from the proposed transaction between AMP and Ares.

The news comes as AMP also announced today that its 30-day exclusivity period with Ares Management has ceased with no certainty that the transaction for AMP Capital private markets will go ahead.

Further to this, AMP Capital is currently fighting to keep its $5 billion AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund following a takeover proposal from Dexus.

The fund's independent board committee recommended the merger go ahead however AMP Capital head of real estate Kylie O'Connor wants the fund to stay with AMP.