AMP Capital snaps up malls in $760m deal

AMP Capital has acquired two destination malls, Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast and the Macquarie Centre in suburban Sydney, in separate deals totalling approximately $760 million.

AMP Capital Shopping Centre Fund (ASCF) bought an additional 25% stake in Macquarie Centre for $422.5 million, while AMP Capital itself, together with UniSuper and Cbus Property, acquired the remaining 20% of Pacific Fair for $336.4 million through the AMP Capital Retail Trust.

Both stakes were acquired from the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund at their book value as at 30 June 2021.

When the transactions settle early in the new year, ASCF and ACRT will each hold 50% of Macquarie Centre, while ACRT will wholly own Pacific Fair.

AMP Capital global head of real estate Kylie O'Connor said the latest dealings wrapped up a record year of retail transactions.

"We are continuing to deliver for our investors with investments in premium real estate assets," O'Connor said.

"With these latest acquisitions in Pacific Fair and Macquarie Centre, AMP Capital's investors will hold stakes in 14 of the most highly regarded shopping centres in Australia and New Zealand.

"The latest acquisitions cap off a record year of more than $3.6 billion in retail transactions, as well as the introduction of two new parties into ACRT in Cbus Property and UniSuper, which reflects the sector-leading expertise of AMP Capital's highly regarded real estate team and the continuing strength of our platform."

The acquisitions follow the recent sale of ASCF's interest in Warringah Mall, which was sold at a 12% premium and along with other recent divestments, will deliver about $495 million to the fund.

"The further investment into Pacific Fair with UniSuper and AMP Capital reinforces our conviction in the underlying performance of the centre, the potential for future growth and the alignment with our new partners," Cbus Property's chief executive officer Adrian Pozzo said.

UniSuper's head of property and infrastructure Kent Robbins added that securing 100% ownership of Pacific Fair alongside its partners will provide UniSuper members with an increased exposure to the benefits of the reopening of economies as travel restrictions ease.

"Over the longer term, we look forward to investing into growth opportunities that arise from this iconic centre alongside our aligned partners," Robbins said.

In October 2021, AMP Capital introduced two new partners in ACRT, Cbus Property, one of Australia's leading property investors and developers, and UniSuper, one of Australia's leading superannuation funds, via a $2.2 billion investment in Pacific Fair and Macquarie Centre.

It was the largest retail transaction in Australian history, as well as one of the largest global retail transactions since 2018.

AMP Capital Shopping Centre Fund has $3.5 billion in assets as at September 2021, with 14 assets across Australia and New Zealand.

The portfolio has a high weighting to regional and super regional shopping centres.