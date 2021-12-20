NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AMP Capital snaps up malls in $760m deal

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 20 DEC 2021   12:51PM

AMP Capital has acquired two destination malls, Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast and the Macquarie Centre in suburban Sydney, in separate deals totalling approximately $760 million.

AMP Capital Shopping Centre Fund (ASCF) bought an additional 25% stake in Macquarie Centre for $422.5 million, while AMP Capital itself, together with UniSuper and Cbus Property, acquired the remaining 20% of Pacific Fair for $336.4 million through the AMP Capital Retail Trust.

Both stakes were acquired from the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund at their book value as at 30 June 2021.

When the transactions settle early in the new year, ASCF and ACRT will each hold 50% of Macquarie Centre, while ACRT will wholly own Pacific Fair.

AMP Capital global head of real estate Kylie O'Connor said the latest dealings wrapped up a record year of retail transactions.

"We are continuing to deliver for our investors with investments in premium real estate assets," O'Connor said.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

"With these latest acquisitions in Pacific Fair and Macquarie Centre, AMP Capital's investors will hold stakes in 14 of the most highly regarded shopping centres in Australia and New Zealand.

"The latest acquisitions cap off a record year of more than $3.6 billion in retail transactions, as well as the introduction of two new parties into ACRT in Cbus Property and UniSuper, which reflects the sector-leading expertise of AMP Capital's highly regarded real estate team and the continuing strength of our platform."

The acquisitions follow the recent sale of ASCF's interest in Warringah Mall, which was sold at a 12% premium and along with other recent divestments, will deliver about $495 million to the fund.

"The further investment into Pacific Fair with UniSuper and AMP Capital reinforces our conviction in the underlying performance of the centre, the potential for future growth and the alignment with our new partners," Cbus Property's chief executive officer Adrian Pozzo said.

UniSuper's head of property and infrastructure Kent Robbins added that securing 100% ownership of Pacific Fair alongside its partners will provide UniSuper members with an increased exposure to the benefits of the reopening of economies as travel restrictions ease.

"Over the longer term, we look forward to investing into growth opportunities that arise from this iconic centre alongside our aligned partners," Robbins said.

In October 2021, AMP Capital introduced two new partners in ACRT, Cbus Property, one of Australia's leading property investors and developers, and UniSuper, one of Australia's leading superannuation funds, via a $2.2 billion investment in Pacific Fair and Macquarie Centre.

It was the largest retail transaction in Australian history, as well as one of the largest global retail transactions since 2018.

AMP Capital Shopping Centre Fund has $3.5 billion in assets as at September 2021, with 14 assets across Australia and New Zealand.

The portfolio has a high weighting to regional and super regional shopping centres.

Read more: AMP CapitalUniSuperCbus PropertyAMP Capital Shopping Centre FundAMP Capital Retail TrustKent RobbinsKylie O'ConnorAdrian PozzoDexus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP Capital retains management of AWOF
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
Sydney Airport takeover given green light
Top investment products, super fund revealed
UniSuper, Australian Catholic Super exploring merger
Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement
Blackstone buys GIC's stake in logistics trust for $2.1bn
Blackstone invests $925m for stake in Grosvenor Place
AMP Capital secures major ATO lease
AMP Capital executive joins asset consultant

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.