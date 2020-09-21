AMP Capital sells clean energy company

AMP Capital is selling off its entire stake in a European provider of clean energy solutions for an undisclosed figure.

AMP Capital and Infracapital, the infrastructure equity investment arm of M&G Plc, became co-owners of Adven in January 2016, taking a 100% equity stake from previous owner EQT Infrastructure.

Adven provides energy infrastructure for businesses in Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

Some of its services included district heat solutions, regulated gas distribution and the supply of geothermal energy.

AMP Capital global co-head of asset management David Rees said: "In recent months, Adven has demonstrated its robustness, proving highly resilient to COVID-19. Our exit concludes a successful investment for our clients, and we wish the new owners continued success in driving the business forward."

Rees said some of the milestones achieved included entering the Latvian and Norwegian energy infrastructure markets; improving Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) scores and reducing carbon footprint per sold megawatt hour by 20%; as well as strengthening of the management team and board.

Martin Lennon, head of Infracapital, said: "Alongside AMP Capital and Adven's management team, we have worked together to establish a strong platform for Adven's continued success, and we wish the new owners, the management team and employees every success in the future."