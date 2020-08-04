NEWS
Executive Appointments
AMP Capital names real estate head replacement
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   12:08PM

AMP Capital named its new head of real estate following Carmel Hourigan's decision to join Charter Hall.

Kylie O'Connor has been promoted to the position, currently working as AMP Capital Real Estate chief operating officer and managing director separate accounts.

She is set to replace Hourigan who resigned after five years to take on the role of chief executive of Charter Hall Office.

As head of real estate, O'Connor will lead the team managing more than $28 billion of commercial real estate on behalf of institutional and retail investors across equity and debt investment solutions.

This includes the management of AMP Capital's integrated fund, investment, development and property management platform, as well as its strategic global partnerships.

AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari said he is delighted to appoint O'Connor to lead the real estate business, and said she is recognised as one of the largest and most experienced wholesale property managers in the region.

"Kylie is a great leader and her promotion is testament to the strong talent within AMP Capital's real estate team.  Highly regarded by our clients, our team and within the industry, she's ready to lead the next phase of growth for our real estate business," Pahari said.

"Kylie has a deep breadth of both commercial and real estate investment experience and will bring a strong focus on delivering investment outcomes for our clients. I also value her contribution to the wide and diverse views in the leadership group."

O'Connor joined AMP Capital in 2015 as fund manager for AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund, before taking on the role of chief operating officer in 2018.

She has 25 years' experience in property funds management and has been involved in the delivery of several large development projects on behalf of wholesale investors.

Prior to AMP Capital, she held a number of senior fund management, audit and advisory roles at Lendlease and Arthur Andersen.

O'Connor said she was pleased to be appointed to lead the real estate business and join the AMP Capital leadership team.

"With over 60 years' heritage in managing iconic real estate for local and global investors, we have an excellent foundation of depth of talent, premium assets and great client relationships on which to grow the business," O'Connor said.

"While COVID 19 has created challenges for the industry, we're constantly engaging with tenants, customers and investors to find the right outcome, and I'm confident in our ability to deliver for our clients, our people and our shareholders."

Additionally, Luke Briscoe will take on the role as chief operating officer, real estate, reporting to O'Connor.

Briscoe held the position of managing director, office & logistics for the past five years and as chief operating officer will also lead AMP Capital's $10 billion separate accounts business.

"I am proud of the high calibre of talent in our real estate business and look forward to continuing to work closely with Luke and the rest of the real estate leadership team who are united in our commitment to lead the business into its next chapter of growth," O'Connor said.

