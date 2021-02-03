NEWS
Executive Appointments
AMP Capital names new executive
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 FEB 2021   12:17PM

AMP Capital has named a new head of distribution, retail and advisory, promoting from within.

Steve Mazzarelli has taken on the position, having worked with AMP Capital for over 14 years.

Mazzarelli joined AMP Capital in 2006, departing his position as business development manager for geared investments at Commonwealth Bank.

At AMP Capital, Mazzarelli has taken on several roles including Victorian state account manager, national strategic accounts manager, and most recently head of global investment specialists, public markets.

In his new position, Mazzarelli will be responsible for leading and managing the AMP Capital retail distribution team in Australia, promoting AMP Capital's public and private market investment capability and delivering business cashflow and revenue objectives across client segments.

AMP Capital told Financial Standard his new position will combine Mazarelli's strong people leadership skills and significant sales experience and focus on the key client channel for AMP Capital.

AMP Capital managing director Australia Marsha Beck said the company continues to focus on building its presence in the IFA market.

"Our heritage in real assets and deep experience across public markets are of particular interest to advisers looking for consistent income and a diversified source of returns," Beck said.

"We are excited by the opportunities that we see in this channel and Steve will bring his enthusiasm and expertise to capitalise on these."

