NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
AMP Capital invests in UK port
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:27PM

AMP Capital has secured a stake in a UK port operator via its infrastructure debt fund.

The firm originated and closed a stake in a junior holdco facility secured against Peel Ports within its AMP Capital Infrastructure Debt Fund IV (IDF IV).

Peel Ports operates in the UK's north west. It has seven ports and a 14% market share of the UK's total port traffic, making it the second largest port group.

Emma Haight-Cheng, head of infrastructure debt for Europe, said Peel Ports is an "exceptional asset for our investors, representing a very well-managed, robust business with highly diversified business segments".

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

The firm raised US$6.2 billion last year for IDF IV, claiming it to the AMP Capital's largest closed-end fund ever and "the largest fundraise in the world for an infrastructure mezzanine debt strategy".

IDF IV closed on a hard cap of US$4 billion, US$500 million over target, with an additional US$1 billion in co-investment rights and another US$1.2 billion from investors in separately managed accounts, according to Infrastructure Investors' March 2020 report.

The report ranked AMP Capital, with a total of US$10.9 billion capital raised, as the third largest for the year. BlackRock (US$11.7bn) and EIG Global Energy Partners (US$11.5bn) were the leading fund managers that raised the largest infrastructure debt capital.

Westbourne Capital (US$7.5bn) and IFM Investors (US$4.6bn) ranked sixth and eight respectively on the list.

Read more: AMPAMP CapitalAMP Capital Infrastructure Debt Fund IVBlackRockEIG Global Energy PartnersEmma Haight-Cheng
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ares bids for AMP
AMP valued at $1.85 per share
AMP Capital bids farewell to active ETFs
AMP Capital appoints NZ lead
Millions of workers facing financial stress: AMP
Morningstar's conviction weakened on BlackRock fund
AMP welcomes board director
The platforms with the most advisers
AMP Capital bets on AI
Bumpy quarter for AMP
Editor's Choice
Should remote employees be paid less?
KANIKA SOOD
Over a quarter of US employers say they plan to pay employees based on the location of remote workers for all jobs in 2021.
FASEA reveals October exam results
KARREN VERGARA
The majority of financial advisers who sat the most recent exam passed, according to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority.
Reverse mortgages used to extinguish debt
KARREN VERGARA
More older Australians are increasingly using reverse mortgages to pay off debt, a new survey found.
AMP Capital invests in UK port
KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital has secured a stake in a UK port operator via its infrastructure debt fund.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something i3PtltxI