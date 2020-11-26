AMP Capital invests in UK port

AMP Capital has secured a stake in a UK port operator via its infrastructure debt fund.

The firm originated and closed a stake in a junior holdco facility secured against Peel Ports within its AMP Capital Infrastructure Debt Fund IV (IDF IV).

Peel Ports operates in the UK's north west. It has seven ports and a 14% market share of the UK's total port traffic, making it the second largest port group.

Emma Haight-Cheng, head of infrastructure debt for Europe, said Peel Ports is an "exceptional asset for our investors, representing a very well-managed, robust business with highly diversified business segments".

The firm raised US$6.2 billion last year for IDF IV, claiming it to the AMP Capital's largest closed-end fund ever and "the largest fundraise in the world for an infrastructure mezzanine debt strategy".

IDF IV closed on a hard cap of US$4 billion, US$500 million over target, with an additional US$1 billion in co-investment rights and another US$1.2 billion from investors in separately managed accounts, according to Infrastructure Investors' March 2020 report.

The report ranked AMP Capital, with a total of US$10.9 billion capital raised, as the third largest for the year. BlackRock (US$11.7bn) and EIG Global Energy Partners (US$11.5bn) were the leading fund managers that raised the largest infrastructure debt capital.

Westbourne Capital (US$7.5bn) and IFM Investors (US$4.6bn) ranked sixth and eight respectively on the list.