Investment
AMP Capital fails to stop fund merger
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 APR 2021   12:37PM

AMP Capital has failed in its bid to stop a merger between the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund.

Unitholders in both funds voted in favour of the merger.

The AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund (ADPF) has assets under management of approximately $5.4 billion including office, retail and industrial sectors.

It includes a 50% interest in Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney which is currently under construction as well as a 50% interest in 309-321 Kent Street, Sydney - the other 50% of which is owned by Dexus.

Dexus said in an announcement to the ASX that the AMP Capital fund is currently subject to a "meaningful volume" of redemption requests and that it plans to satisfy these requests on a pro rata basis over an approximate 18-month period.

To do this, Dexus said it will have to divest several assets.

Dexus is also contributing $400 million in upfront liquidity for redeeming unitholders.

The two funds have agreed to combine via stapling following the 18-month period to meet redemption requests.

Dexus said the amount of ADPF redemptions to be met during the window is fixed at approximately $2 billion.

"We are pleased that both sets of unitholders have signalled their confidence in our abilities through their support of the merger proposal and welcome the ADPF unitholders onto our platform," Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg said.

AMP Capital acknowledged the outcome of the vote. It had provided an alternative proposal for unitholders but the Dexus proposal was ultimately decided on.

"I am immensely proud of what AMP Capital has achieved with ADPF. First and foremost,?we?have always?focused on delivering outstanding investment?performance for unitholders,?and ADPF's market leading position is testament to this," AMP Capital head of real estate Kylie O'Connor said.

"AMP Capital has a long history of managing both single sector and diversified property funds for institutional and direct investors, as well as separate mandates, across the risk spectrum.

"Real estate remains an integral part of AMP Capital's Private Markets business, which is about to embark on a separation from AMP Limited. The team is focused on continuing to provide innovative real estate investment solutions for investors, as well as growth opportunities, as part of the newly created entity."

