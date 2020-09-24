AMP Capital Ethical Leaders loses another mandate

A third superannuation fund in mere months has terminated its mandate with AMP Capital to manage to its ethical investment option.

ESSSuper, the $30 billion government fund for the emergency services, terminated AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund as the sole manager of its "Ethically Minded" investment option.

The move was effective from 15 September 2020 and a new ethical manager is yet to be appointed.

"ESSSuper felt that it was in members' best interests to end the relationship after carefully considering the appropriateness of the investment and taking into account recent organisational changes at AMP which have increased investment risks for members in our Ethically Minded option," ESSSuper said.

The fund said the board is still considering alternative investment managers with a strong focus on ethical investing, and in the meantime members in the Ethically Minded option will have their super reinvested in a portfolio that very closely matches the risk and return objectives of that option.

The portfolio for those in the ethical option will now comprise a 70% allocation to the ESSSuper's growth option and 30% allocation to its shares only option.

As a result, from 16 September 2020 investment fees for members in the ESSSuper Ethically Minded Option have been temporarily decreased from 0.73% per annum to 0.47% per annum while a new investment manager search is underway.

"The temporary investment will be made in accordance with ESSSuper's Responsible Investment Policy. This excludes tobacco and controversial weapons investments but has fewer ethical exclusions than the Ethically Minded option's investment with AMP," the fund said,

"We're working very hard to protect members' super and identify an alternative investment manager for the Ethically Minded option in the near term. Once we have done this, we will update our product disclosure statement."

Legalsuper and QSuper have also recently axed AMP Capital from being the sole manager of each fund's socially responsible investment option.

Legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said the fund's decision to terminate the agreement was due to concerns about investment performance and because of recent reports about cultural issues at AMP Capital.

In July, AMP took the AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund off its own investment menus for AMP super members.

In March, the fund had just under $1 billion in funds under management. A performance update from June says the fund size is now around $595 million.

The AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund charges a 1.15% per annum management fee and had returned 4.7% net of fees on a five year basis at June 30.

Kristen Le Mesurier was portfolio manager for the fund, but she resigned in August for a new role. Darren Beesley and Fiona Manning have been appointed as co-portfolio managers of the Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund range in her place.

The latest disclosed holdings of the fund, from December 2019, includes some companies that might surprise super fund members invested in an ethical option - Oil Search, Rio Tinto, BHP and Woodside Petroleum.

A spokesperson for AMP Capital said: "AMP Capital has a strong commitment to ESG and making responsible investments on behalf of our clients. Over the last 20 years we've been integrating our ESG philosophy across all our capabilities - both listed and unlisted. Our ESG and responsible investing capabilities continue to be fundamental to investment decisions, our investors and the communities in which we operate."