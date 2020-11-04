NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
AMP Capital bids farewell to active ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   12:40PM

AMP Capital is delisting all of its ETFs after about four years on the ASX, following UBS Asset Management's move in March.

The last trading day will be December 4, with final distributions from the wind up set for December 31.

"...the decision to terminate the funds follows mutual acknowledgement by BetaShares and...AMP Capital that funds have not achieved sufficient scale since inception," the two said in ASX filings.

AMP Capital waded into active ETFs with BetaShares in June 2016.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

It had three funds: AMP Global Infrastructure Securities Fund (Managed Fund) (GLIN); AMP Capital Global Property Securities Fund (Managed Fund) (RENT) and AMP Capital Dynamic Markets Fund (Hedge Fund) (DMKT).

Together, they had just $55.3 million in assets at September end. This included GLIN's $28 million, RENT'S $22 million and DMKT's $5.5 million.

GLIN was pitched to investors as the country's first listed infrastructure portfolio to be available as an active ETF.

However, its 6 June 2016 launch was ill-timed, and quickly overshadowed by Magellan's infrastructure fund (MICH) which launched the next month, and is now the biggest infrastructure equity ETF on the ASX with $662 million in assets at September end.

GLIN was the smallest of five products in the category with $28.24 million in assets at September end.

AMP Capital's listed property ETF (RENT) also failed to attract investors' attention away from State Street's SPRD Dow Jones Global Real Estate Fund (DJRE), which had been around for nearly three years when RENT launched, and now has $295 million. RENT's delisting leaves only State Street and VanEck with funds in the category.

The last and the smallest, DMKT was pitched as the brainchild of Shane Oliver and Nader Naeimi.

An AMP Capital spokesperson said the strategies remain open to investors via unlisted funds.

"Rationalisation of our funds is a normal part of our business. AMP Capital regularly reviews its product set to ensure products remain competitive and they meet the ongoing needs of investors," she said.

"We know that ETFs are a large and growing market segment in Australia. AMP Capital remains committed to providing Australian SMSF, self-directed investors and financial advisers with a broad choice of contemporary products and continue to see extremely strong interest in our real estate and infrastructure funds - asset classes that are not typically available to small investors."

"While we have made the decision to terminate the Active ETFs, we may launch new Active ETFs in the future should the conditions be right and there is strong investor interest."

BetaShare's other partnership as an active ETF issuer is with Legg Mason.

It has been more successful than the AMP Capital one, with four Legg Mason funds gathering about $227 million in combined assets in just two years.

AMP Capital is not the only manager to exit ETFs after funds failed to gather assets.

In March, UBS took all nine of its ETFs off the exchange with about $300 million in assets at February end. Six were converted to units in unlisted funds while three were wound up.

In July, Pinnacle delisted SAVE, and Z3RO pitched as first ETF in Australia to charge no performance or management fees, after about a year on the exchange.

In January, BlackRock shut a Taiwan stocks ETF which had only $5.65 million in assets.

A 2019 report from Rainmaker titled 'Zombie ETFs' identified nine funds -- including three of those that UBS is shutting -- which had failed to attract investors.

Read more: AMP CapitalBetaShares
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
BetaShares tinkers with ETF lineup
AMP Capital bets on AI
Bumpy quarter for AMP
Super industry cautious on more reform
ETFs undermine product comparison: Research
BetaShares' Nasdaq ETF surpasses $1bn
AMP Capital launches infra debt strategy
AMP Capital buys digital infrastructure firm
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
Editor's Choice
Aberdeen drops fees on fixed income fund
KANIKA SOOD
Aberdeen Standard Investments has dropped the fees on its $180 million Australian fixed income fund.
Life insurers recognised for innovation
KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance, Challenger and TAL were big winners at this year's Plan For Life insurance awards, recognised for their innovative products and offerings.
The rate that stops the nation
ELIZA BAVIN
Prior to the horses hitting the track many economists are betting on a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia's board today to a new historical low of 0.10%.
The platforms with the most advisers
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial FirstChoice remains the platform used by the most advisers, with about 11% market share, according to latest Rainmaker numbers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KBkp5CQL