AMP Capital bids farewell to active ETFs

AMP Capital is delisting all of its ETFs after about four years on the ASX, following UBS Asset Management's move in March.

The last trading day will be December 4, with final distributions from the wind up set for December 31.

"...the decision to terminate the funds follows mutual acknowledgement by BetaShares and...AMP Capital that funds have not achieved sufficient scale since inception," the two said in ASX filings.

AMP Capital waded into active ETFs with BetaShares in June 2016.

It had three funds: AMP Global Infrastructure Securities Fund (Managed Fund) (GLIN); AMP Capital Global Property Securities Fund (Managed Fund) (RENT) and AMP Capital Dynamic Markets Fund (Hedge Fund) (DMKT).

Together, they had just $55.3 million in assets at September end. This included GLIN's $28 million, RENT'S $22 million and DMKT's $5.5 million.

GLIN was pitched to investors as the country's first listed infrastructure portfolio to be available as an active ETF.

However, its 6 June 2016 launch was ill-timed, and quickly overshadowed by Magellan's infrastructure fund (MICH) which launched the next month, and is now the biggest infrastructure equity ETF on the ASX with $662 million in assets at September end.

GLIN was the smallest of five products in the category with $28.24 million in assets at September end.

AMP Capital's listed property ETF (RENT) also failed to attract investors' attention away from State Street's SPRD Dow Jones Global Real Estate Fund (DJRE), which had been around for nearly three years when RENT launched, and now has $295 million. RENT's delisting leaves only State Street and VanEck with funds in the category.

The last and the smallest, DMKT was pitched as the brainchild of Shane Oliver and Nader Naeimi.

An AMP Capital spokesperson said the strategies remain open to investors via unlisted funds.

"Rationalisation of our funds is a normal part of our business. AMP Capital regularly reviews its product set to ensure products remain competitive and they meet the ongoing needs of investors," she said.

"We know that ETFs are a large and growing market segment in Australia. AMP Capital remains committed to providing Australian SMSF, self-directed investors and financial advisers with a broad choice of contemporary products and continue to see extremely strong interest in our real estate and infrastructure funds - asset classes that are not typically available to small investors."

"While we have made the decision to terminate the Active ETFs, we may launch new Active ETFs in the future should the conditions be right and there is strong investor interest."

BetaShare's other partnership as an active ETF issuer is with Legg Mason.

It has been more successful than the AMP Capital one, with four Legg Mason funds gathering about $227 million in combined assets in just two years.

AMP Capital is not the only manager to exit ETFs after funds failed to gather assets.

In March, UBS took all nine of its ETFs off the exchange with about $300 million in assets at February end. Six were converted to units in unlisted funds while three were wound up.

In July, Pinnacle delisted SAVE, and Z3RO pitched as first ETF in Australia to charge no performance or management fees, after about a year on the exchange.

In January, BlackRock shut a Taiwan stocks ETF which had only $5.65 million in assets.

A 2019 report from Rainmaker titled 'Zombie ETFs' identified nine funds -- including three of those that UBS is shutting -- which had failed to attract investors.