Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP appoints new board member

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022   11:31AM

AMP has announced the appointment of financial services executive Andrew Best as an independent, non-executive director, effective 1 July 2022.

Best brings more than three decades of international and domestic experience across investment banking and financial markets to the AMP Board.

He has held multiple senior executive roles at J.P Morgan Chase & Co, including most recently as the head of investment banking for Australia and New Zealand. Prior to that, he led J.P Morgan's Financial Institutions investment banking business for 13 years.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton commented: "We're delighted to have a financial services leader of Andrew's calibre join the AMP Board, adding to the strong and experienced team of current non-executive directors driving AMP's transformation."

"Andrew will bring strong expertise and valuable insights in capital management, financial markets and mergers and acquisitions, gained from an extensive career both in Australia and internationally. We look forward to his contribution as we take AMP forward as a simpler and customer focused organisation."

Best is also a member of the Ord Minnett Private Opportunities Fund Investment Committee, a panel member for Adara Group and an executive coach with Foresight Global Coaching.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

Read more: AMPInvestment bankingAndrew BestJ.P MorganAdara GroupDebra HazeltonForesight Global CoachingOrd Minnett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP Capital fund manager resigns
AMP bolsters managed portfolios offering
How AMP plans to bounce back
AMP launches North app
AMP confirms sale talks with Dexus
J.P. Morgan's net income falls 42%
NAB tops bad advice compensation bill
Crestone awards back-office, trade execution mandate
AMP reports $252m loss
Rest strengthens investment team

Editor's Choice

50% of advisers now offering ESG advice

CHLOE WALKER
Almost half of all financial advisers are now providing ESG investment advice, according to a new report.

Super trustees face rough seas ahead: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN
In a speech at the Trans-Tasman Business Circle 'Meet the regulators' event, APRA chair Wayne Byres said to expect the performance of super trustees to continue to be the subject of intense scrutiny.

Apollo secures Hostplus mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN
Apollo Global Management has entered a strategic partnership with Hostplus to launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy.

ABE releases Rolls Royce bond

CHLOE WALKER
It's one of the most luxurious automotive brands in the world and it now has its own bond linked security from the Australian Bond Exchange.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.