AMP appoints new board member

AMP has announced the appointment of financial services executive Andrew Best as an independent, non-executive director, effective 1 July 2022.

Best brings more than three decades of international and domestic experience across investment banking and financial markets to the AMP Board.

He has held multiple senior executive roles at J.P Morgan Chase & Co, including most recently as the head of investment banking for Australia and New Zealand. Prior to that, he led J.P Morgan's Financial Institutions investment banking business for 13 years.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton commented: "We're delighted to have a financial services leader of Andrew's calibre join the AMP Board, adding to the strong and experienced team of current non-executive directors driving AMP's transformation."

"Andrew will bring strong expertise and valuable insights in capital management, financial markets and mergers and acquisitions, gained from an extensive career both in Australia and internationally. We look forward to his contribution as we take AMP forward as a simpler and customer focused organisation."

Best is also a member of the Ord Minnett Private Opportunities Fund Investment Committee, a panel member for Adara Group and an executive coach with Foresight Global Coaching.