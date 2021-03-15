AMP announces new managed portfolio partnership

The wealth manager has partnered with Mercer and a Queensland-based advice firm to deliver five tailored portfolios for the firm's clients.

The portfolios have been tailored to the investment needs of Coral Coast's client base and are delivered through AMP MyNorth platform, while Mercer is providing investment management services.

Coral Coast is a representative of Hillross Financial Services and services clients in Far North Queensland.

Coral Coast managing director Craig Armstrong said the wrap platform and managed portfolio structure simplifies investment decisions for the firm's clients.

"The portfolios combine passive and active investment strategies to optimise diversification benefits and manage risk for our clients, while MyNorth's contra trading functionality allows flexibility to rebalance the portfolios without creating unexpected timing consequences, minimising volatility and eliminating time out of the market," Armstrong said.

The partnership is the latest growth development for MyNorth's managed portfolio offering, after growing assets under management 84% in 2020 to $51 billion.

AMP director wrap products Shaune Egan said partnered managed portfolios are becoming more popular as advice firms understand the benefits of tailoring portfolios for their clients.

"The nature of the managed portfolio structure also provides transparency for clients, giving them ownership of the underlying assets in the funds, with visibility of performance metrics through regular and transparent reporting," Egan said.

"We're continuing to invest in and expand our MyNorth managed portfolio range, with more new offers set to launch in 2021."

Last year, AMP launched a new retirement product, MyNorth Guarantees that ensures the return of capital regardless of market volatility.

Investors who keep investments for a full period of either five or 10 years "will get their initial investment sum back, irrespective of how the market performs", the PDS shows.

Investors that opt to "lock in" can keep investment gains at a designated time if asset growth is greater than the protected balance. Lock ins charge an additional 0.70% per year.

At the end of five years, investors receive the value of the investment or the protected balance, whichever is higher.