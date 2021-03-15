NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
AMP announces new managed portfolio partnership
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 15 MAR 2021   12:18PM

The wealth manager has partnered with Mercer and a Queensland-based advice firm to deliver five tailored portfolios for the firm's clients.

The portfolios have been tailored to the investment needs of Coral Coast's client base and are delivered through AMP MyNorth platform, while Mercer is providing investment management services.

Coral Coast is a representative of Hillross Financial Services and services clients in Far North Queensland.

Coral Coast managing director Craig Armstrong said the wrap platform and managed portfolio structure simplifies investment decisions for the firm's clients.

"The portfolios combine passive and active investment strategies to optimise diversification benefits and manage risk for our clients, while MyNorth's contra trading functionality allows flexibility to rebalance the portfolios without creating unexpected timing consequences, minimising volatility and eliminating time out of the market," Armstrong said.

The partnership is the latest growth development for MyNorth's managed portfolio offering, after growing assets under management 84% in 2020 to $51 billion.

AMP director wrap products Shaune Egan said partnered managed portfolios are becoming more popular as advice firms understand the benefits of tailoring portfolios for their clients.

"The nature of the managed portfolio structure also provides transparency for clients, giving them ownership of the underlying assets in the funds, with visibility of performance metrics through regular and transparent reporting," Egan said.

"We're continuing to invest in and expand our MyNorth managed portfolio range, with more new offers set to launch in 2021."

Last year, AMP launched a new retirement product, MyNorth Guarantees that ensures the return of capital regardless of market volatility.

Investors who keep investments for a full period of either five or 10 years "will get their initial investment sum back, irrespective of how the market performs", the PDS shows.

Investors that opt to "lock in" can keep investment gains at a designated time if asset growth is greater than the protected balance. Lock ins charge an additional 0.70% per year.

At the end of five years, investors receive the value of the investment or the protected balance, whichever is higher.

Read more: MyNorthCoral CoastMercerCraig ArmstrongShaune EganHillross Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger names new head of life unit
Celebrating women in financial services
Equipsuper in another merger
Financial services eyes gig economy workers
Clime consolidates SMAs
What you read in 2020
TAL group life lead in new role
AMP launches retirement product
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
Myer Foundation partners with Mercer
Editor's Choice
ASI restructures distribution team
KARREN VERGARA
Aberdeen Standard Investments continues to restructure the local operation, confirming that four employees from its distribution team have been made redundant.
ASIC bans adviser over dodgy super consolidation
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has permanently banned a Melbourne financial adviser for allegedly pressuring people into consolidating their superannuation for a fee.
Foresight Analytics acquires research firm
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The independent data analytics group has acquired the analytics arm of an independent rating and research firm as it works to build out its market share.
Economic recovery has been stronger than expected: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Australia's economic recovery has been quicker and stronger than expected, according to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RIxTTm9T