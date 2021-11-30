AMP advances demerger

AMP is forging ahead with its planned demerger that is due to take effect in the first half of 2022.

AMP chief executive Alexis George is confident that AMP and AMP Capital's Private Markets business, otherwise known as PrivateMarketsCo, will become separate viable businesses that "operate in very different markets, with different customers, and geographic focus".

George will simplify AMP by delivering on the FY19-FY22 $300 million cost reduction program and commit to a further $115 million of cost-cutting initiatives from FY22 through to FY24.

She will reposition AMP's banking and wealth platforms and accelerate the transformation of the financial advice business.

PrivateMarketsCo's simplification is on track to achieve a run-rate cost base of $300 million by FY23.

It will also try to grow its client base via a newly established global client solutions team and scale its existing infrastructure and real estate investment strategies.

"AMP has been rapidly transformed over the past three years. We are no longer a life insurer. In wealth management we have shifted from a vertically integrated proposition to a contemporary, customer-led service provider. We have invested in our bank to be able to grow in a deep and competitive market," she said.

"We see a significant gap in the market in retirement and have strong capability within our business to better serve this market. We also believe we can further scale our business by taking our products direct to clients. Immediate priorities are to get the demerger done, meet our commitments on costs, drive forward on growth opportunities in Bank and platforms, and set up AMP for a strong future."

PrivateMarketsCo chief executive Shawn Johnson commented: "We have made strong progress on key separation milestones, with the PrivateMarketsCo leadership team in place and the appointment of a respected Chairman designate in Patrick Snowball, who has strong leadership experience in listed businesses in Australia and internationally."

The group has grappled with several cultural, performance and operational challenges since the Hayne Royal Commission.

It recently entered into an enforceable undertaking with APRA for misconduct over its superannuation businesses and flagged that $325 million will be wiped out from the balance sheet.