Superannuation

AMG Super launches platform, product

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 2 NOV 2021   12:04PM

AMG Super has launched a platform that coincides with unveiling a new superannuation product.

AMG Super will migrate existing members and products to the new platform in 2022 as part of a major project that will be rolled out over the next 12 months.

The new product, Acclaim Super & Pension, launched on October 27.

Head of distribution and partnerships Terry Constable said the Acclaim Super & Pension is a viable alternative to a self-managed super fund that delivers the same investment flexibility without the administrative burden.

AMG chief executive Alan Hegerty said the new platform has "a unique non-custodial investment model with a choice of broker within a platform environment".

"Our product enables advisers to deliver a truly individualised portfolio without the hassle of administrating and consolidating off-platform assets," he said.

AMG's MySuper product was one of 13 funds that failed APRA's inaugural performance test.

It joined the likes of ASGARD Employee MySuper, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund's LifeTime One, AvSuper Growth, BOC MySuper, Christian Super's My Ethical Super and Colonial First State's FirstChoice.

Since the test results, some super funds were forced to reduce fees, while others like ASGARD Employee Super shut down in October.

Read more: AMG SuperASGARDAlan HegertyAustralian Catholic SuperannuationAvSuper GrowthBOC MySuperChristian SuperColonial First StateTerry Constable
