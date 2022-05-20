Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Alternatives guru departs ART

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022   12:42PM

Bruce Tomlinson has left his job as a senior portfolio manager at the Australian Retirement Trust.

For nearly 15 years, Tomlinson headed up alternative strategies at Sunsuper which recently merged with QSuper to create a $230 billion megafund.

Before being appointed head of alternatives in 2019, he ran Sunsuper's liquid and diversification strategies that he established in 2007.

"This was a hard decision to make because I loved working at Sunsuper," Tomlinson posted on LinkedIn. "But the merger - has presented the opportunity to embrace change and renewal, and for that, I am grateful."

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Tomlinson plans to "take a break" in Europe during May and June and will look for new investment opportunities upon his return.

In the LinkedIn post, he talks of the highlights of his Sunsuper career. These included building, from scratch, the defensive alternatives program, starting with hedge funds, then private credit, and more recently adding direct mid-risk assets.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"I was very fortunate to work for two outstanding CIOs in David Hartley and Ian Patrick, who both supported and encouraged the development of a (relatively) unconstrained and non-consensus alternatives program," he said.

Commenting on the departure, Australian Retirement Trust investment chief Ian Patrick said Tomlinson had been a cornerstone of the investment team at Australian Retirement Trust, and Sunsuper before that, for more than 14 years.

"We greatly appreciate his contribution to building capability and expertise across the team, to ultimately improve retirement outcomes for our members," he said.

"We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

Tomlinson joined Sunsuper in 2007 from AMP Capital, where he spent eight years as a fund manager and four as the head of investment analytics.

Earlier, he was a quant research manager at S&P Global Ratings.

Last week, Kevin Wong announced his departure from ART to join NZ Super Fund.

Wong who was the portfolio manager, dynamic asset allocation as will join the Kiwi sovereign wealth fund as a senior investment strategist.

Read more: SunsuperAustralian Retirement TrustBruce TomlinsonIan PatrickLinkedInKevin WongDavid HartleyNZ Super Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NZ Super Fund hires from ART
Super funds back Say on Climate
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
Woolworths scraps AMP super mandate
Australian Retirement Trust confirms new HQ
Advice firms struggle to make most of socials
Investors Mutual retail head departs
ART responsible investment specialists jump to Redpoint
ART hires from Cbus
Thirty-eight super funds face sustainability issues: APRA

Editor's Choice

No place for crypto in insto portfolios: PGIM

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
PGIM has made clear its thoughts on cryptocurrency, labelling it 'portfolio kryptonite' and saying it adds little to institutional investment portfolios other than a whole lot of risk.

Beware super home buyer collateral damage: ISA

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
The Coalition's super home buyer proposal could leave thousands worse off, even if they don't access the scheme, Industry Super Australia (ISA) has said.

CountPlus names chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Following the sudden departure of Matthew Rowe in February, the financial advice group has named its new chief executive while also naming a new chief financial and operating officer.

Alternatives guru departs ART

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:42PM
Bruce Tomlinson has left his job as a senior portfolio manager at the Australian Retirement Trust.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.