Alternative asset manager expands to APAC

European firm Hayfin Capital Management has brought its presence to the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of an office in Singapore and has assigned a portfolio manager to lead the expansion.

Glenn Clarke has been with Hayfin for nearly a decade as managing director and institutional portfolio manager and will lead the team in Singapore.

In his expanded role as head of Asia Pacific, Clarke will focus on building out the firm's presence while maintaining his current responsibilities.

"We are excited to explore avenues for building our franchise as a specialist investor in this region and will be scaling our team to better cover our investor relationships and assess possible investment opportunities," he said.

Prior to joining Hayfin, Clarke was a managing director with Chapdelaine Credit Partners in New York and a managing director at Credit Suisse Alternative Investments in London where he was responsible for portfolio management, trading and the European Credit Investments Group. He has also previously worked with Commonwealth Bank.

Hayfin chief executive Tim Flynn said the firm is pleased to be bolstering its global client coverage.

"We have always supplemented our established footprint in European private credit and our extensive local borrower relationships with exposure and related expertise, whether regionally or industry-focused, to complementary market opportunities with compelling supply-demand characteristics," Hayfin chief executive Tim Flynn said.

The opening of the office in Singapore brings the firm's number of locations to nine with the headquarters in London and offices in Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Paris and Tel Aviv.