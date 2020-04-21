NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
AIOFP launches fresh campaign, criticises FPA
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 21 APR 2020   12:04PM

In launching its latest campaign to retain commissions, the industry body has accused the Financial Planning Association of Australia of taking money from the big banks in return for support.

Writing to members, Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals director Peter Johnston said advisers have an opportunity to force change, leveraging similar techniques employed by the mortgage broking sector post-Royal Commission.

"During the last quarter of 2018 we all witnessed politicians being forced into listening to the mortgage advisers view and eventually acquiescing by deleting one of the Royal Commissions 'untouchable recommendations' from the list - a very powerful outcome to learn from," Johnston said.

The AIOFP thinks mortgage brokers achieved a better outcome for their businesses and commissions by going straight to consumers via their client base with a clear message that if banks have less commission, consumers pay more.

In a white paper touching on many topics also distributed to members, Johnston said that despite recent regulatory relief due to COVID-19 the government has an "immovable agenda" and "tyrannical ways" that will see more regulation applied to financial advice in the future.

"Let's not be fooled by the latest softening by ASIC, they have only temporally stopped their grandfathered revenue cessation pressure on manufacturers and statement of advice related concessions due to the COVID-19 crises for politically compassionate purposes," he said.

"They have clearly stated on their website the current activities are only 'temporally' suspended."

The paper also includes a theory on the motives behind  some of the legislation that has impacted independent financial advisers.

One of those theories is that FPA supports the agenda of large institutions.

In a thinly veiled accusation, the AIOFP accused the FPA of taking money from the big banks and then acting in their favour.

"Over 20 years ago the FPA was targeted to be that adviser-orientated association to support their agenda and the institutions used the power of money to get their way," Johnston said.

"The advice industry has been in political turmoil ever since and one of the adviser association's has circa $20 million in the bank at the time of writing."

Later in the paper he said: "This dishonesty of positioning the FPA as the peak body representing advisers interests when in reality the executive are dancing to the institutional shuffle is gallingly repulsive to many."

Now, Johnston is urging AIOFP members to mobilise their clients by communicating the issues that are driving up the cost of financial advice.

"We are 20,000 advisers, employing 60,000 staff and we service around 4,000,000 consumers - these are big enough numbers to intimidate," Johnston said.

AIOFP members will receive a Consumer Adviser Referendum kit containing information about issues that the association says are responsible for costing consumers money and lowering competition with the big banks.

"These issues are ridiculous compliance levels, the need to retain and increase risk commissions, tax deductibility of advice and honouring grandfathering revenue dates and an extension," Johnston said

"This will come with a message from clients/consumers that government should listen now or they will feel them at the next election."

At the start of this year the AIOFP admitted a High Court challenge to stop the banning of grandfathered remuneration had fallen over as the association failed to raise the required funds.

Managed accounts use broadens
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
