Insurance
AIA progresses with acquisition
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:14PM

The life insurer is a step closer to finalising the acquisition of CommInsure Life, having now contacted policyholders.

AIA Australia and CommInsure Life has sent a letter to CommInsure policyholders to inform them of the intended transfer by way of a scheme under Part 9 of the Life Insurance Act

AIA said the scheme would not affect any policy terms and conditions, or how policyholders and customers do business with their insurer.

The transfer will be the last step in the acquisition following the Federal Court of Australia's consideration of the scheme at a hearing in March 2021.

In September last year, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) received a payment of approximately $450 million for the sale of CommInsure Life.

The payment followed a $500 million upfront payment in November 2019 and is part of the revised transaction path.

The bank said it expects the ultimate completion of the divestment will occur via a statutory asset transfer in the second half of FY21, at which time the remaining proceeds of approximately $100 million should be received.

CBA has now received a total of $2.3 billion of proceeds made up of $2.1 billion in cash and $240 million in dividends payments from CommInsure Life.

