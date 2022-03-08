AIA appoints risk, transformation roles

AIA Australia made two executive appointments as it embarks on a transformation initiative.

Gerry Schipper was promoted to chief risk officer, having been with AIA since 2010 when he joined as the head of group internal audit.

Prior to AIA, Schipper was an audit partner in Deloitte's offices in China and South Africa.

Mike Thornton vacated the role of chief risk officer, which he held since 2016, to become AIA's chief transformation officer as of February 1.

Before AIA, Thornton worked as AMP's group chief risk officer and director of group risk management.

His newly created position is responsible for overseeing the insurer's transformation program that spans a three-year period.

"I believe we have a great opportunity to build upon the good work we have been doing by enhancing the end-to-end experience for our people, partners, and customers. We're now investing in our business to create a simpler, faster, and more connected experience for them. It's an exciting time for AIA and I'm thrilled to be leading this transformation," Thornton said.

AIA recently won a group insurance mandate from AvSuper.

The super fund's membership is currently covered by Hannover Life RE which is due to exit the market this year.

Members will see premiums go up from April 1.