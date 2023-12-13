Agricultural sector in for a mixed 2024: Outlook

It seems the challenges faced by the agricultural sector this year are likely to continue into 2024 as farmers grapple economic headwinds and lower commodity prices, however the second half is tipped to prove more fruitful.

Trade conditions have improved throughout the second half of this year, and this is expected to continue in 2024, Rural Bank's Australian agriculture outlook 2024 said, with the markets positive further tariffs and trade bans on beef, wine and seafood products will be lifted by China.

Meanwhile, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) has now been in effect for 12 months and the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA) for six months. However, trade negotiations between the EU and Australia have since soured, Rural Bank noted.

"There appears little chance of talks resuming over the short term. Australia is now focused on pursuing a trade deal with the United Arab Emirates. An expansion of the AI-ECTA is also on the horizon," it said.

It added that volatility in global grain markets remains a concern, and above average freight costs are expected as high fuel costs offset smaller production.

Further, while cattle prices are tipped to increase marginally, it said the cost of lamb is expected to improve but will remain below the five-year average. Looking at dairy, it said farmgate prices will ease from record highs, while global prices are expected to remain average. Meantime, fruit and vegetable prices are expected to stablise after recent falls, and prices in the cropping sector are anticipated to improve on the back of strong demand.

The supply of wool is expected to decline following consecutive years of growth, and while this may in turn produce a modest increase in the cost, it will likely remain below-average.

Economic headwinds will also remain a challenge in the first half of 2024, the outlook states.

"Strong domestic population growth is providing some assistance to the Australian economy. This is being offset by a high-rate environment, cost pressures and low consumer confidence. These factors are weighing on domestic demand for more premium agricultural products," it said.

Global consumption will also be impacted by slower economic growth in other major economies, it added.

"Meanwhile, input costs are forecast to remain above long-term averages. Elevated fertiliser and diesel prices will continue to keep production costs high. These elevated costs are driven by high gas prices, volatile oil production and a low Australian dollar," Rural Bank said.

The cost of seasonal labour will also remain high, driven by the low unemployment rate and minimum wage awards.

"A more favourable economic environment is expected to begin supporting agricultural markets in the back half of 2024," it concluded.