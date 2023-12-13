Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Agricultural sector in for a mixed 2024: Outlook

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 DEC 2023   12:17PM

It seems the challenges faced by the agricultural sector this year are likely to continue into 2024 as farmers grapple economic headwinds and lower commodity prices, however the second half is tipped to prove more fruitful.

Trade conditions have improved throughout the second half of this year, and this is expected to continue in 2024, Rural Bank's Australian agriculture outlook 2024 said, with the markets positive further tariffs and trade bans on beef, wine and seafood products will be lifted by China.

Meanwhile, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) has now been in effect for 12 months and the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA) for six months. However, trade negotiations between the EU and Australia have since soured, Rural Bank noted.

"There appears little chance of talks resuming over the short term. Australia is now focused on pursuing a trade deal with the United Arab Emirates. An expansion of the AI-ECTA is also on the horizon," it said.

It added that volatility in global grain markets remains a concern, and above average freight costs are expected as high fuel costs offset smaller production.

Further, while cattle prices are tipped to increase marginally, it said the cost of lamb is expected to improve but will remain below the five-year average. Looking at dairy, it said farmgate prices will ease from record highs, while global prices are expected to remain average. Meantime, fruit and vegetable prices are expected to stablise after recent falls, and prices in the cropping sector are anticipated to improve on the back of strong demand.

The supply of wool is expected to decline following consecutive years of growth, and while this may in turn produce a modest increase in the cost, it will likely remain below-average.

Economic headwinds will also remain a challenge in the first half of 2024, the outlook states.

"Strong domestic population growth is providing some assistance to the Australian economy. This is being offset by a high-rate environment, cost pressures and low consumer confidence. These factors are weighing on domestic demand for more premium agricultural products," it said.

Global consumption will also be impacted by slower economic growth in other major economies, it added.

"Meanwhile, input costs are forecast to remain above long-term averages. Elevated fertiliser and diesel prices will continue to keep production costs high. These elevated costs are driven by high gas prices, volatile oil production and a low Australian dollar," Rural Bank said.

The cost of seasonal labour will also remain high, driven by the low unemployment rate and minimum wage awards.

"A more favourable economic environment is expected to begin supporting agricultural markets in the back half of 2024," it concluded.

Read more: Rural Bankagriculture
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian farmland values in decline: Report
Farmland value grows in all states
Ideas give insight to opportunity: Vanguard
Agricultural asset manager promotes new fund
Agriculture investment under parliament microscope
Water risk infiltrates agriculture portfolios
Chief economist update: Malcolm puts agricuture in the middle
Industry fund buys $7 million beef stake
Aussie agriculture reaches new highs
Agriculture high on industry fund agenda

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

Hostplus ups fees on socially responsible option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Hostplus has notified members that the fees and costs for its Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced option are now "materially higher", blaming increased performance fees.

Government reports improved fiscal outlook

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
The federal government has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), revealing a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.