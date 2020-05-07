NEWS
Coronavirus News
AFP investigates ERS scams
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   12:19PM

The Australian Federal Police are investigating a small number of scams in relation to the government's Early Release of Super scheme.

The Australian Taxation Office said measures designed to protect the integrity of the early access to super scheme have detected a small number of fraudulent activities associated with the program.

"ATO systems were not hacked," the ATO said.

"A small number of people appear to have had personal details unlawfully used in a bid to defraud the program.

"This has been stopped and the impacted individuals are being contacted."

The ATO reaffirmed that its systems have not been compromised and said it is working with the AFP.

"The matter is currently under investigation by the AFP and for operational reasons we are unable to comment further at this stage," it said.

Over a billion dollars was withdrawn from super funds in the first week of the ERS scheme being active.

The ATO has said it is up to each individual to self-determine if they are eligible and do not need to provide proof of eligibility when submitting the application.

ATO commissioner Chris Jordan confirmed to the COVID-19 Select Committee that fraudulent activity had been identified and "immediately acted upon".

"It is now an operational matter with our colleagues at the AFP and so I cannot comment further today," Jordan said.

"I would remind all Australians to be vigilant in keeping their personal information secure and private."

The ERS program has had over one million applications approved, totalling more than $9 billion.

In addition, the ATO has received almost 750,000 enrolments for the JobKeeper program, and more than $7 billion in credits have been applied to eligible business under the cash flow boost program.

"Of course, undertaking all three of these measures in such a compressed timeframe does not come without risk," Jordan said.

"And while thankfully there have been no serious problems to date, we won't be dropping our guard.

"The demand for information and assistance from us has been unprecedented."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ATOERSAFPAustralian Federal PoliceEarly Release of SuperAustralian Taxation OfficeChris JordanCOVID-19JobKeeper
