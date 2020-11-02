AFA rejigs board

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has made a number of appointments to its board and promoted its vice president to replace its longstanding national president.

Michael Nowak has been vice president for the past two terms and will replace outgoing president Marc Bineham who served on the board for 10 years.

Nowak was previously president during the Future of Financial Advice Reform period in 2013/14 and has been a member of the AFA board for over eight years.

He has been managing director of Nowak Financial Services for over 18 years and served as AFA Queensland director in 2010.

Commenting on the appointment, Nowak said he is honoured to be president again.

"The AFA has set a firm forward strategy, with a strong policy and advocacy focus and a business plan that is well positioned to meet the current challenging COVID-19 economic conditions," he said.

Board member and treasurer Sam Perera has taken on the role of vice president while Tasmanian state director Matthew Hawkins has stepped into the role of treasurer, leaving the state director role vacant.

Canberra-based adviser Katherine Hayes has been appointed as state director for NSW/ACT while veteran adviser Stephen Knight has been named as WA state director following James Ford stepping down.

AFA chief executive Philip Kewin welcomed the new board and thanked Bineham for his contribution.

"Marc is a passionate advocate for financial advice, and has served on the board for 10 years, including two consecutive terms as president," Kewin said.