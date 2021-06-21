AFA defends industry against Labor attack

The Association of Financial Advisers has slammed the Labor Party's attack on financial advisers, which paints the profession as dodgy and continues to rip-off consumers.

AFA acting chief executive Phil Anderson is calling for an end to the "persecution" of financial advisers, after hearing shadow cabinet secretary Jenny McAllister's comments on June 17 in debating the Treasury Laws Amendment (Self-Managed Superannuation Funds) Bill 2020 that is proposing the maximum number of SMSF members is increased from four to six.

McAllister said that Labor does not support the bill, arguing that having six members will not make a meaningful contribution to delivering better member outcomes in an environment where barriers to accessing un-conflicted financial advice persist.

"That's at the heart of our concerns about this bill, because the risk is that the people who will benefit most from these arrangements are financial advisers giving shonky advice - the kind of advice we've seen again and again and again, the kind of advice exposed in the Hayne Royal Commission," she went on to say.

"There are inadequate protections for consumers, and this bill further exposes people to these risks. It's on that basis that I have moved this amendment, which simply does this: it seeks to have a review of the operation of this bill."

Anderson said her comments are "unfair and unreasonable and is doing too much damage to the financial advice profession. Enough is enough. It must stop."

"The vast majority of financial advisers always work in the best interests of their clients. The entire profession should not be judged based on what a very small minority have done in the past. Other professions are not judged because of what their worst do," he said.

Since the Hayne Royal Commission, the number of financial advisers in Australia has fallen by more than 30% to 19,992. Not only is financial advice less accessible, advisers must also contend with a slew of reforms and regulations.

"Additional measures to supposedly increase consumer protections will only increase the cost of financial advice and deliver little or no benefit to the many Australians who value their financial adviser relationship," he said.

"For too long they have been forced to feel uncomfortable talking publicly about what they do. This is not right. No professional should be made to feel this way, and particularly not by elected members of their own Parliament."