AFA appoints partnerships GM

The Association of Financial Advisers has appointed a general manager of partnerships who joined from AMP.

Cameron Burne joined the AFA in March and was most recently a partnership manager at AMP Financial Planning. He spent over eight years with the AMP group and prior to that was a national business development manager at Media Super and senior business financial planner at Westpac.

The AFA has also named a general manager of marketing in Candice Spence.

Spence has more than 25 years' experience in marketing and communications in the financial services sector, primarily in the areas of financial advice, superannuation, investments and trustee services.

She previously held roles at BT and Zurich and most recently led marketing efforts at IOOF.

The association recently saw the resignation of chief executive Phil Kewin after four years. He is replaced by Phil Anderson in an acting capacity.

On the new appointments, Anderson commented: "We are delighted to be welcoming Candice and Cameron to the AFA team."

"They are both highly skilled, seasoned professionals that join the AFA as we celebrate our 75th anniversary and build on our solid foundations. They will be integral to helping the AFA achieve its strategic objectives and mission to support our essential and valuable advice community."