Advisers optimistic about revenue growth

Financial advisers are expecting a bumper year ahead, optimistic that revenue and operations will improve as lockdowns lift and pandemic worries ease.

The majority of advisers canvassed by CoreData and Colonial First State expressed this sentiment, anticipating that their business revenues will grow by 10% or more during 2022.

Some 270 high-net-worth individuals and 200 financial advisers who took part in the December 2021 quarter survey rated positive sentiments of 57%, compared to 51% in the prior corresponding quarter.

"Advisers are expecting significant revenue growth over the next year and investors are poised and waiting for compelling investment opportunities. Australians have used the pandemic to boost their savings, which can be deployed when they agree with their adviser that they're comfortable to do so," CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk said.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, household savings ratio sat at 19.8% at the start of October 2021, up from 9.8% at the beginning of January 2020.

Given that Australians' savings accounts have soared during the coronavirus pandemic, the survey found there are opportunities for advisers to help clients stay focused and find compelling investment opportunities.

Rich investors said they are satisfied with their existing investments; many would like to invest new money into existing investments.

Investors' propensity to purchase new investment products improved in the survey but remained negative with many investors remaining reluctant to commit to new investments, Quirk said.

"Although the outlook for investment markets is somewhat uncertain, investor and adviser sentiment is high," he said.