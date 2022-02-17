NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advisers optimistic about revenue growth

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 FEB 2022   12:23PM

Financial advisers are expecting a bumper year ahead, optimistic that revenue and operations will improve as lockdowns lift and pandemic worries ease.

The majority of advisers canvassed by CoreData and Colonial First State expressed this sentiment, anticipating that their business revenues will grow by 10% or more during 2022.

Some 270 high-net-worth individuals and 200 financial advisers who took part in the December 2021 quarter survey rated positive sentiments of 57%, compared to 51% in the prior corresponding quarter.

"Advisers are expecting significant revenue growth over the next year and investors are poised and waiting for compelling investment opportunities. Australians have used the pandemic to boost their savings, which can be deployed when they agree with their adviser that they're comfortable to do so," CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk said.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, household savings ratio sat at 19.8% at the start of October 2021, up from 9.8% at the beginning of January 2020.

Given that Australians' savings accounts have soared during the coronavirus pandemic, the survey found there are opportunities for advisers to help clients stay focused and find compelling investment opportunities.

Rich investors said they are satisfied with their existing investments; many would like to invest new money into existing investments.

Investors' propensity to purchase new investment products improved in the survey but remained negative with many investors remaining reluctant to commit to new investments, Quirk said.

"Although the outlook for investment markets is somewhat uncertain, investor and adviser sentiment is high," he said.

Read more: AdvisersAustraliansBryce QuirkCFSColonial First StateCoreDataReserve Bank of AustraliaRich
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA Practitioner Community appoints new leaders
CFS awards platform technology mandate
Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities
ASIC considering more action on Sterling collapse
CFS appoints new general manager
UniSuper adds three executives
Australian Ethical launches first ETF
Christian Super hires former Mercer executive
Christian Super investment chief in new role
MySuper heatmap offers few surprises

Editor's Choice

Former Pinnacle executive in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former director of distribution at Pinnacle Investment Management has taken on a new role with a Bennelong boutique.

Infocus adds four practices to network

KARREN VERGARA
Infocus added four new financial advice firms to the fold, including welcoming Victoria Devine's Zella Wealth.

ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report

CHLOE WALKER
A new report from the Self-Managed Superannuation Fund Association (SMSFA) and the University of Adelaide has found the Australian Taxation Office is increasingly underestimating the performance of SMSFs.

CSLR will not fully protect investors

KARREN VERGARA
With the proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort regime closer to passing, there are fears it will fall short of protecting consumers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.