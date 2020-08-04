NEWS
Regulatory
Adviser jailed over $2m Ponzi scheme
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   12:40PM

A former financial adviser and licensee director has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment for misappropriating close to $2 million for his own use.

Graeme Walter Miller of Myocum, New South Wales was sentenced on July 31 after pleading guilty to six counts of engaging in dishonest conduct in the course of running a financial services business. He will be eligible for parole after serving four years.

Miller was the director of CFS Private Wealth, which was wound up in January 2019 when Miller was banned from the financial services industry for 25 years. He was also disqualified from managing corporations for three years and was also the director of CFS Corporation Pty Ltd.

It important to note that CFS Private Wealth and CFS Corporation were not related to Commonwealth Bank-owned Colonial First State in any way.

The charges against Miller related to 10 clients that were encouraged or facilitated the transfer of between $50,000 and $950,000 by way of an investment in CFS Corporation Pty Ltd, which Miller was also a director of, for the benefit of the client. Four counts related to funds invested with Miller through clients' self-managed super funds.

Miller did not invest the funds with CFS but instead used them for his own benefit and to meet business expenses, which included payments made to other clients as dividends.

In all, Miller misappropriated $1.865 million. Of this, $987,000 was transferred to bank accounts and credit cards held by Miller and his family members; $318,500 was used to pay other clients dividends, interest or return of capital; $135,000 was used for other personal and business expenses and; $27,000 was withdrawn in cash or transferred overseas.

In sentencing Miller, the judge described his conduct as a "Ponzi scheme" involving a "significant breach of trust" and a "cruel and deceitful betrayal inevitably leading to financial disaster".

The judge also ordered reparations to the tune of $1.777 million in favour of the 10 clients impacted.

ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said Miller was found to have systematically breached the trust of his clients over a long period. The offences occurred over a four-year period between July 2013 and April 2017.

"As a financial adviser Mr. Miller ought to have protected the interests of his clients. His sentencing should send a strong message that such conduct will lead to individuals involved being brought before the court to face criminal charges," Crennan said.

