Advised investors spurring SMSF rebound

Uncertain market conditions in 2023 spurred a rebound in the number of self-managed super funds (SMSFs) seeking financial advice.

According to new research from AUSIEX, new SMSF account openings were driven by advised clients as the number of self-directed investors opening SMSF accounts declined.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, generation X - those likely to inherit the bulk of the intergenerational wealth transfer - were the biggest cohort among the advised investors opening new SMSF accounts.

Their share of new accounts rose by more than 14% year on year while the share of new baby boomer accounts rose by a more modest 2.1%.

"Some investors appear to be reevaluating the effort associated with self-administering an SMSF, presenting a significant business opportunity to planners," Chris Hill, national manager, strategic relationships at AUSIEX said.

The share of new accounts opened by advisers for millennials rose 3.85% by comparison, though were significantly fewer in numerical terms.

In contrast, the number of new accounts created for self-directed SMSF investors across generation X, millennials and the interwar generation all fell sharply year on year, raising the possibility some are now serviced by advisers or via other superannuation funds.

Overall trading volumes among SMSFs were subdued over the year as investors opted for quality and income generating assets, likely to counter market volatility.

This was particularly evident in self-directed SMSFs, though trading volumes for advised SMSFs actually increased their trading volume by 1.4%.

Advised SMSFs also showed a preference for a broader range of securities than self-directed peers, most notably for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as advisers appeared to diversify and minimise volatility from their portfolios.

"The complexity of managing a SMSF portfolio underscores not just the importance of professional counsel - but also the need for advisory practices to continually invest in technology that maximises operational and trading efficiencies," Hill said.

"It's clear the 'DIY nest egg' remains popular and that advisers who invest in technology will maintain a competitive advantage when serving this market segment."