Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Advised investors spurring SMSF rebound

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 18 MAR 2024   11:55AM

Uncertain market conditions in 2023 spurred a rebound in the number of self-managed super funds (SMSFs) seeking financial advice.

According to new research from AUSIEX, new SMSF account openings were driven by advised clients as the number of self-directed investors opening SMSF accounts declined.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, generation X - those likely to inherit the bulk of the intergenerational wealth transfer - were the biggest cohort among the advised investors opening new SMSF accounts.

Their share of new accounts rose by more than 14% year on year while the share of new baby boomer accounts rose by a more modest 2.1%.

"Some investors appear to be reevaluating the effort associated with self-administering an SMSF, presenting a significant business opportunity to planners," Chris Hill, national manager, strategic relationships at AUSIEX said.

The share of new accounts opened by advisers for millennials rose 3.85% by comparison, though were significantly fewer in numerical terms.

In contrast, the number of new accounts created for self-directed SMSF investors across generation X, millennials and the interwar generation all fell sharply year on year, raising the possibility some are now serviced by advisers or via other superannuation funds.

Overall trading volumes among SMSFs were subdued over the year as investors opted for quality and income generating assets, likely to counter market volatility.

This was particularly evident in self-directed SMSFs, though trading volumes for advised SMSFs actually increased their trading volume by 1.4%.

Advised SMSFs also showed a preference for a broader range of securities than self-directed peers, most notably for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as advisers appeared to diversify and minimise volatility from their portfolios.

"The complexity of managing a SMSF portfolio underscores not just the importance of professional counsel - but also the need for advisory practices to continually invest in technology that maximises operational and trading efficiencies," Hill said.

"It's clear the 'DIY nest egg' remains popular and that advisers who invest in technology will maintain a competitive advantage when serving this market segment."

Read more: SMSFAUSIEXChris Hill
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ATO refers SMSF auditors to ASIC
Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research
Government to amend transfer balance cap laws
Pepper Money launches SMSF loan offering
ASIC cracks down on 11 SMSF auditors
Farmers distressed by superannuation tax overhaul
AUSIEX, Saxo launch new adviser trading solution
NowInfinity bolsters estate planning capabilities
The boomer boom is over: AUSIEX
Consultation opens on NALI reforms

Editor's Choice

Brighter Super signs David Koch as ambassador

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Personal finance guru and former television personality David Koch is the super fund's new retirement ambassador.

GQG builds private markets unit on PAC stakes

KARREN VERGARA
GQG Partners is launching a private markets business by acquiring Pacific Current Group's stakes in three fund managers operating in the asset class for US$71.25 million ($108.7bn).

Majority comply with IDR reporting: ASIC

KARREN VERGARA
The latest round of the internal dispute resolution (IDR) reporting regime saw 87% of small financial firms submit their data to ASIC.

PGIM launches new platform in Australia

ELIZA BAVIN
The expansion of the platform into the Australian market is part of the asset manager's global growth strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach